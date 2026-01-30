Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Angela Okorie Remanded Over Alleged Cyber Offences

Nollywood actress and singer Angela Okorie is currently held at Suleja Correctional Centre after an Abuja court arraigned her over alleged cyber-related offences.

The actress was reportedly arrested in Lagos on Tuesday by operatives of Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, and taken to Abuja on Wednesday morning where she was subsequently arraigned in court.

Confirming the development, filmmaker Ajemba Stanley said Okorie was remanded and condemned the process as an abuse of power in a series of Instagram posts.

"You arrested Angela Okorie at midnight Tuesday, flew her to Abuja as early as 6 a.m., and Wednesday morning took her to court, where she was remanded in Suleja prison. So the judiciary can work this fast? Tell me how you will sleep tonight knowing full well that your colleague is in prison. Let's learn to stop abusing power."

In another post, Stanley added, "Whoever is in charge of Angela Okorie's arrest should let her go and approach a competent court. If you feel Angela has defamed you, the right thing is to sue her, not use the police to oppress Nigerians." He stressed that in cases of defamation, the person aggrieved should seek redress through a competent court.

Okorie's arrest was reportedly linked to her colleague, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, who recently warned that cyberbullying against her and her family would not be tolerated in 2026.