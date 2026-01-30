Nigeria: 12 Terrorists, Soldiers Killed As Troops Repel ISWAP Drone Attack

Maiduguri--Troops of Sector 1, Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have killed 12 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Borno State while recovering a significant cache of weapons and ammunition.

A statement yesterday by Media Information Officer of OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said the successful night-dawn operation at Bula Dalo forced the remaining terrorists to flee in disarray. Recovered weapons included four AK-47 rifles, a PKT anti-aircraft gun, a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, and a multiple grenade launcher.

Lt. Col. Uba added that a separate, deliberate operation at Garno terrorist camp further degraded terrorist capabilities by neutralising six more insurgents, destroying life-support structures, and seizing additional PKT anti-aircraft ammunition.

Meanwhile, troops of Sector 2 at Sabon Gari in Damboa Local Government Area faced an ISWAP attack supported by multiple armed drones in the early hours of January 29, 2025. Although the insurgents briefly breached part of the defensive position, the gallant troops, reinforced from nearby locations, swiftly repelled the assault and restored full control.

Regrettably, some courageous soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price during the defence, and an excavator and lowbed were damaged in the drone attack.

Lt. Col. Uba said operations continue to deny terrorists freedom of action and ensure the safety of local communities.

The successful offensives underscore the determination of OPHK troops to degrade terrorist networks in the North East and prevent further attacks.