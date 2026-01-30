Liberia: Govt Struggles to Defend 70k Jobs Claim

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia is facing growing difficulty defending President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's claim that his administration has created 70,000 jobs, following widespread public skepticism from opposition figures.

President Boakai made the pronouncement during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered on Monday, January 26, 2026, on the grounds of the Legislature. Since then, the statement has triggered mixed reactions across the political spectrum and among ordinary Liberians, many of whom argue that the reality of youth unemployment contradicts the president's assertion.

Critics contend that visible economic conditions, particularly among young people, do not reflect largescale job creation.

They insist that unemployment remains widespread and that the government has failed to clearly demonstrate how the figures were derived.

In response, government officials have argued that Liberia's estimated population of five million makes the 70,000 figure relatively modest and achievable.

The administration maintains that the jobs were created through multiple public and private sector interventions.

Over the past several days, the government has attempted to justify the claim by releasing data on employment by sector and contributions from development partners. However, opposition leaders remain unconvinced.

Among those disputing the claim are the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), led by former President George Manneh Weah, former Chief Justice and Liberty Party presidential standard bearer Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, and other political actors, who have called for greater transparency and verifiable evidence.

Days after the SONA, Information Minister Jerolinmik Matthew Piah appeared before the press, spending nearly an hour responding to questions.

He explained that the jobs were generated through initiatives of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Public Works, and the private sector, including ArcelorMittal Liberia and Golden Veroleum Liberia, among others.

However, controversy deepened on Wednesday when government official Mo Ali presented what he described as supporting documentation during an appearance on OK FM's breakfast show.

Some citizens and critics described the presentation as inconsistent with earlier explanations, further fueling doubts about the government's credibility.

As debate intensifies, analysts say the administration faces mounting pressure to publish a detailed, independently verifiable breakdown of the 70,000 jobs claim, as public confidence in the pronouncement continues to waver