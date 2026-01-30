Liberia: Boakai Launches Justice Complex Project

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has broken ground for the construction of a permanent Justice Complex on Capitol Hill, a move aimed at saving the Liberian government millions of dollars spent annually on renting private buildings. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Thursday, January 29, 2026, in Monrovia.

The proposed Justice Complex will host the Ministry of Justice and several auxiliary institutions, including the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS), and the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS).

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, President Boakai said the project reflects his administration's firm commitment to investing in public infrastructure and reducing the government's long-standing dependence on rented facilities.

The President noted that the complex will significantly cut government expenditure on rental properties while improving efficiency and public service delivery across the justice and security sectors.

"It is our commitment to build public infrastructure in order to put an end to rental services," Boakai noted.

He emphasized that the administration is determined to build a country that Liberians can believe in and be proud of, stressing that reliance on rented buildings is not sustainable.

The government "cannot continue to rent forever," the President indicated.

He further issued a strong warning against substandard work, calling for strict adherence to quality and durability in the construction process.

"We want quality work, no corners cut, no shortcuts. We want to make sure it is long-lasting," he stressed.

Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, also speaking at the ceremony, described the project as a major boost for the Ministry of Justice and allied security institutions, saying it will enhance coordination and operational efficiency within the justice and law enforcement sectors.

Minister Tweh disclosed that US$20 million has already been earmarked for the construction of the Justice Complex, underscoring the government's resolve to invest in long-term infrastructure that strengthens public institutions.

The Justice Complex forms part of the Boakai administration's broader agenda to develop permanent government facilities and improve service delivery nationwide.

For decades, the Government of Liberia has relied heavily on renting office space from private owners for ministries, agencies, and commissions. This practice has led to mounting financial obligations, with the government reportedly owing more than US$1.7 million in unpaid rental arrears to property owners due to delayed or defaulted payments, an issue that has embarrassed key institutions such as the General Services Agency (GSA).

Economists and governance experts note that renting instead of owning government buildings increases recurrent expenditure and places additional strain on Liberia's already tight national budget, making investments like the Justice Complex a critical step toward fiscal sustainability and institutional efficiency.