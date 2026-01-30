Nigeria: Faan Deploys 30 Electric Vehicles At Abuja Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday launched 30 electric vehicles aimed at boosting intra-city transportation across Abuja city.

Speaking at the event which held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, the board chairman of FAAN, Alhaji Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje stated that the event marks an important milestone in FAAN's ongoing efforts to improve service delivery, modernise airport operations and align Nigeria's aviation sector with global best practices.

"As part of this deployment, FAAN is introducing 10 electric shuttle buses and 20 electric saloon vehicles into airport operations. These vehicles will support airside and landside logistics, staff movement, and services, strengthening passenger coordination and efficiency across the airport.

"Electric vehicles offer clear operational and environmental benefits. They are cleaner, quieter and more energy-efficient, significantly reducing carbon emissions and helping FAAN minimise its ecological footprint. Their use will contribute to healthier airport environments and a more comfortable work and travel experience," he said

He added that the initiative directly supports global sustainability targets, including the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO's) goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. By embracing electric mobility, FAAN is positioning Nigerian airports to remain competitive, responsible and future-ready.

In the same vein, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku stated that FAAN has always prioritised passenger comfort, safety, and seamless airport experience, noting that the official launch of the electric shuttle buses and cabs serves as a demonstration of that commitment--not just to service, but to a sustainable future.

Speaking on expansion plans, she said, "We have secured approval to deploy 100 Electric Vehicles (EVs) to operate as airport shuttles at both the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. It is a monumental step towards greening our operations and reducing our carbon footprint."

Technical partner of the project, Abimbola Gyer who heads fleet operations for Possible EVS explained that "the operations will begin with transportation from the airport to the city center, one stop, one location. And as demand continues, we will expand our hub."

She added that "It is to encourage customers to have easy access to transportation from the airport and use zero-emission buses."