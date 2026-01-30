Niger: Heavy Security Near Niger Capital's Airport After Gunfire, Blasts

Heavy security was deployed around Niger's main airport on Thursday after overnight gunfire and explosions raised suspicions of a jihadist attack, but the ruling junta remained tight-lipped.

Niger, a Sahelian country regularly hit by jihadist violence, has been led for more than two years by Abdourahamane Tiani, the head of a junta that overthrew the elected civilian president, Mohamed Bazoum, in July 2023.

The shooting and detonations began shortly after midnight, according to residents of a neighbourhood near the airport in the capital Niamey.

Calm returned about an hour later, they said.

It was not immediately clear what had caused the nighttime gunfire, and no jihadist group has so far claimed responsibility.

Videos filmed by local people showed streaks of light in the sky with the sound of loud explosions, while other images showed flames several metres high and charred cars.

The capital's Diori Hamani International Airport houses an air force base and is located about 10 kilometres (six miles) from the presidential palace.

No reports of casualties or damage had been made by midday on Thursday, nor had any official statement been released.

The perimeter around the airport and access to the military base on the site were blocked by a heavy security presence, an AFP journalist saw.

But in most parts of Niamey, people were going about their lives normally.

'We thought it was just firecrackers'

"We started hearing shots. At first, we thought it was just firecrackers, then it sounded like heavy weapons fire, mortars," Ibrahim Boubacar, head of a youth collective who lives near the airport, said.

"We told ourselves it really was a terrorist attack," he added.

Satellite images seen by AFP early on Thursday showed areas with signs of scorched earth near the runway of the airport.

Several observers indicated it was likely a jihadist strike, as Niger battles violence by militants linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, especially in the west of the country near the capital.

The West African journalists' group, Wamaps, which specialises in security issues in the region, spoke of a "large-scale terrorist attack involving drones, mortars and terrorists on motorbikes" and possible "IS involvement".

It said air defence systems were speedily deployed, following which several attackers were either "neutralised or fled".

Wamaps said "Russian mercenaries" were involved in the clashes. Russian military news blog Rybar, meanwhile, said that "Russian military specialists may have helped government troops repel the attack."

After securing the departure of French and American forces from its territory, Niger's junta has moved closer to new partners, including Russia.

"Over the last few days, there have been warnings of an imminent risk of an attack, but it's not clear if it was going to come from the two main groups active in the country," Beverly Ochieng, an analyst at Control Risks, told AFP.

Why the airport is strategic

The airport is a strategic site, hosting the headquarters of a joint force created by Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali to combat the jihadist groups waging deadly violence in the region.

The air hub also houses a Nigerien air force base and a recently built drone base. According to Wamaps, some 300 Italian troops are also stationed there.

Niger and its neighbours, Burkina Faso and Mali, also led by military juntas, have teamed up to create their own confederation, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), and have announced the creation of a 5,000-strong force for joint military operations.