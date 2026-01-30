Nigeria: FCTA Workers Resume Strike As Wike Warns Appeal Doesn't Halt Court Ruling

Abuja — Workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, under the Joint Union Action Committee, JUAC, yesterday resumed the indefinite strike they began on January 19 over unresolved welfare issues, after appealing the ruling of National Industrial Court ruling ordering the suspension of the industrial action.

Only a few workers were seen at the FCTA Secretariat, Departments, and Agencies, as most complied with JUAC's directive to stay at home.

The union had filed an appeal against the court's January 27 ruling through its lead counsel, Femi Falana, SAN.

The matter has been adjourned to March 23.

JUAC Secretary Abdullahi Saleh, in a circular to members, urged workers to continue the strike, describing it as a struggle that demands "unity, discipline, and unwavering commitment." He noted that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had, in a joint communiqué, called on workers to defend their rights courageously and insisted the strike continues until the FCT Minister negotiates with staff.

Meanwhile, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike warned that the appeal does not automatically stay the execution of the court's order. Speaking during the distribution of 12 new ambulances across the territory, Wike described the industrial action as unnecessary, noting that most of the workers' demands have already been addressed.

"Let me make it clear: the mere filing of a notice of appeal does not constitute a stay of execution," Wike said. "Litigation and strikes are not the best approaches, and we remain open to dialogue. But when political motives are mixed with labour grievances, we will treat those involved accordingly."