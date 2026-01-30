Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Youth Leader

The Youth Leader of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign organisation in Zamfara State, Bashir Isa Gusau, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The incident was made public on Thursday by a security analyst, Bakatsine, in a post shared on social media.According to the post, Gusau was abducted in the presence of his wife, throwing his family into distress. It was alleged that more than 30 armed men stormed his residence in Gusau town and whisked him away.

Bakatsine disclosed that security agencies were immediately alerted, but efforts to locate the victim have so far proved unsuccessful. Reacting to the incident, the security analyst questioned the persistence of violent attacks in the state.

, asking how long residents of Zamfara would continue to live under the threat of banditry. He lamented that despite notifying security agencies, no positive response had been received.

"Gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted Ambassador Bashir Isa Gusau, North-West Youth Leader of Tinubu/Shettima, Zamfara Chapter. Over 30 armed men stormed his home in Gusau and abducted him in the presence of his wife. Security agencies were alerted, but there has been no trace of him yet.

"How long will these bandit attacks continue?" he wrote.

As of press time, there was no official response from security authorities regarding the incident.