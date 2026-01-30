Nigeria: Bauchi Varsity Warns Students Against Cultism, Exam Malpractice

Sa'adu Zungur University, Gadau (SAZU), Bauchi has matriculated 4,024 students into various degree programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session.

At the event yesterday, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Fatimah Tahir, listed some prohibited acts, as cultism and membership of secret societies, examination malpractice, sexual harassment, drug abuse, indecent dressing, sorting of lecturers, vandalism and truancy.

She said, "Our duty as parents and teachers is not limited to giving you access to knowledge, but also to help in moulding your character so that you become responsible citizens of Nigeria."

The vice chancellor stated that the university would not hesitate to impose appropriate disciplinary measures against any student found in violation of its rules and regulations.

She advised the students to be security-conscious and to promptly report any suspicious movements or persons to security personnel or the dean, Students' Affairs Division.

The 13th matriculation was held at the institution's Yuli Campus.

According to her, 4,024 students were admitted out of 9,378 applicants shortlisted for admission into the university, adding that of the total number of students who have completed registration for the session, 1,434 are females, while 2,590 are males.

Tahir, who was represented by the deputy vice-chancellor (Academics), Prof. Bala Maaji Abdulhamid, warned the new students that the school operates a zero-tolerance policy for all forms of anti-social behaviour.

She explained that the matriculation oath administered to them signified their acceptance to abide by the laws, statutes, ordinances and regulations of the university, as well as the rules governing students' conduct as contained in the Students' Handbook.

Prof. Tahir assured the students of the university's readiness to support them academically and socially, noting that the facilities provided by the school and the government were intended for their benefit and should be well-protected.

She commended Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, for his sustained commitment to education and for promptly responding to the university's needs.

The vice-chancellor also expressed appreciation to the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) for constructing a comprehensive ICT Centre at the Gadau Main Campus, and to TETFund for building 48 female hostel accommodation units at the Yuli Campus.

A breakdown of the admitted students showed that the Faculty of Science topped with 935 students, followed by the Faculty of Social Sciences (877), Management Sciences (587), Basic Medical Sciences (507), Education (461), Agriculture (335), Arts (205), Law (59) and Pharmaceutical Sciences (58).