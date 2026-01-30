Nigeria: Kebbi Governor Approves Payment of 2025 Gratuities, Death Benefits

Kebbi State governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has approved the immediate payment of gratuities and death benefits of retired and deceased employees of the civil service, contract staff, local government areas and local government education authorities for 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Head of Service, Malami Shekare, through the director of administration, Rashidu Muhammed Bala.

According to the statement, the first phase of the payment covers the period of June 15, 2025 with a total amount of N933,028,860,33 to be paid to 404 beneficiaries while the second phase covers June 16 to September 15, 2025 with a total sum of N 932,948,801,39 to be paid to 443 beneficiaries.

It noted that the payment of these entitlements underscores the commitment of governor Idris' administration to the welfare of workers and the families of deceased staff, as well as its determination to clear outstanding liabilities in the civil service.