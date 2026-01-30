Liberia: Chiefs Threaten to Unleash 'Country Devil' in Protest

Mounting frustration among Liberia's traditional leaders boiled over this week as reports emerged that some chiefs are threatening to invoke the feared "Country Devil"--a powerful cultural symbol of protest--over months of unpaid salaries and what they describe as sustained neglect by the government.

The warning came to light during Thursday's session of the House of Representatives, where Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin disclosed that more than 500 chiefs across the country are currently not on the government payroll, dismissing circulating claims that the number could be as high as 8,000.

Addressing lawmakers, Minister Nyumalin attributed the situation to administrative and budgetary constraints, while acknowledging the indispensable role traditional leaders play in local governance, peacebuilding, and cultural preservation.

"Traditional leaders are the backbone of our local administration," Nyumalin told the House. "The government recognizes their value, and we are working to address the challenges surrounding their welfare and compensation.

Investigations indicate that 81 members of Liberia's Traditional Council have formally accused the government of neglect and financial mismanagement, alleging that many chiefs have gone as long as seven months without salaries.

According to the traditional leaders, the prolonged nonpayment has left chiefs unable to meet basic responsibilities in their communities, prompting threats to stage cultural protests--including the possible unleashing of the "Country Devil," a traditional masked figure historically used to signal serious grievances and resistance.

For many rural communities, the symbolism is significant. Chiefs serve as arbiters of customary law, mediators in disputes, custodians of land rights, and first responders in times of crisis. Without financial and logistical support, they say, local governance risks collapse.

In response, Minister Nyumalin assured lawmakers that the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has begun a nationwide credential audit aimed at validating chiefs and tribal governors and determining who legitimately qualifies for inclusion on the government payroll.

"We want to ensure that those receiving government compensation are properly vetted and legally recognized," the minister said, adding that the process would help restore order and fairness in the system.

He also recalled that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has repeatedly reaffirmed his administration's commitment to restoring dignity and respect to the chieftaincy, describing traditional institutions as vital partners in national development.

Chiefs Petition the President

Meanwhile, the National Council of Chiefs has formally petitioned President Boakai, calling for urgent reforms to improve the working conditions and welfare of traditional leaders.

Their demands include higher salaries for all categories of chiefs, clerks, and traditional messengers; Improved welfare and operational support, including transportation and administrative resources; Standard chiefs' compounds to enhance local administration; and respect for cultural practices, with minimal interference in traditional affairs.

"Chiefs cannot effectively serve their people without the tools and respect that come with the office," one traditional leader said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Beyond the salary dispute, Minister Nyumalin revealed that the government plans to submit a legislative amendment to rationalize local government structures, including the possible revocation of city status from areas that fail to meet legal requirements.

According to him, the move is part of broader efforts to improve efficiency, equity, and accountability in local governance.

The minister reaffirmed his ministry's commitment to working closely with the Legislature to resolve the crisis.

"We remain committed to finding sustainable solutions that strengthen local administration and improve the welfare of local government officials nationwide," Nyumalin said.

As tensions simmer, observers warn that failure to act swiftly could deepen mistrust between the state and traditional authorities--an outcome that could destabilize community-level governance across the country.