Liberia: EU-Backed Cso Coalition Signs Grant to Deepen Legislative Oversight

A major boost to legislative accountability efforts in the country took shape on Thursday, January 29, as the Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia (LEMOL) formally signed grant agreements with the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) at its headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, under a European Union-funded governance project.

The grant signing ceremony brought together representatives of civil society, development partners, and democracy-support institutions, marking a key milestone under Outcome Three of a bilateral support project aimed at strengthening state accountability through effective legislative oversight.

The initiative is funded by the European Union, with co-sponsorship from the Embassies of Sweden and Ireland, and implemented through NIMD in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Cllr. Oscar Bloh, Country Director of NIMD and head of CEMESP, explained, prior to the signing formalities that the monitoring framework deliberately avoids ranking individual lawmakers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This monitoring is not about scorecards assessing individual legislators," Bloh said. "It is about assessing institutional performance of the Legislature, based on four key indicators: participation, inclusion, transparency, and accountability."

He noted that the Legislative Monitoring Coalition operates through a cluster modality, with civil society organizations grouped around specific performance indicators. Each cluster is responsible for tracking and reporting on how the Legislature performs institutionally under its assigned theme.

Under this structure, the participation cluster is led by the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP), while other clusters focus on inclusion, transparency, and accountability.

Bloh emphasized that the project builds on earlier phases that demonstrated tangible results, particularly during Liberia's recent budget development process.

"We have already seen civil society actively engaging the Legislature and drawing public attention to oversight issues," he said. "This grant ensures that the work continues in a more structured, coordinated, and impactful way."

Representing UNDP, Katie Green, Chief Technical Advisor of the Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP), welcomed the signing as a critical step in consolidating democratic gains.

"As the new agency managing the Liberia Electoral Support Project, we are very happy to witness this signing ceremony," Green said. "We thank the European Union, Sweden, and Ireland for making this possible."

She commended the coalition for already demonstrating visibility and impact, particularly in media engagement around legislative oversight.

"We've already been drawing attention to these important areas of work," she noted. "This agreement enables you to keep going and is a testament to the project's aim of promoting transparency, participation, inclusion, and accountability as pillars of democracy in Liberia."

Green also highlighted the value of collaboration among civil society actors.

"This initiative enhances coordination and harmonization of advocacy messages, which ultimately strengthens oversight of the Legislature," she added.

Oversight Must Be Ethical and Evidence-Based

Speaking on behalf of EU Ambassador Marie-Paul, Dimitri De Peus, Attaché for Private Sector Development, Financial Instruments, and Trade at the EU Delegation to Liberia, underscored the importance of integrity and professionalism in legislative monitoring.

"Oversight is most effective when it is carried out with integrity, professionalism, and clear, validated methodologies," De Peus said, quoting a message from the Ambassador.

"This memorandum of understanding is an opportunity for all Liberians to strengthen systems and capacities," he added. "Your credibility as civil society actors depend on ethical standards, transparency, and evidence-based work -- and demanding the same from your leaders."

He praised NIMD, UNDP, and the coalition for early progress, assuring partners of continued EU support.

Malcolm W. Joseph, Head of CEMESP, described the partnership with NIMD as both strategic and impactful.

"Our work focuses on legislative monitoring and strengthening engagement between constituencies and their lawmakers," Joseph said. "The success of the first phase motivated NIMD to continue this project, and we are fully committed to delivering results."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Joseph Chanyon, representing the Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD), which leads the Transparency and Accountability Cluster, reaffirmed civil society's collective resolve.

"We cannot do this alone, but together we can mount pressure on leaders, especially the Legislature, to do the right thing," Chanyon said. "This is about ensuring the economic development and infrastructure Liberians aspire to."

He pledged unity and sustained engagement on behalf of coalition members, including IDAD, IRED, the Center for Transparency and Accountability, and Interactive Watch.

The grant signing reinforces Liberia's broader democratic reform agenda by empowering civil society to systematically monitor legislative performance, amplify citizen voices, and promote accountable governance.

As Liberia continues to consolidate its democratic institutions, initiatives like LEMOL provide a crucial bridge between citizens and lawmakers -- ensuring that legislative power is exercised transparently, inclusively, and in the public interest.