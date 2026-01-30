Liberia: Cornelia Kruah Faces Senate Confirmation Nomination to Lead Liberia's Ministry of Youth and Sports

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai's nominee for Minister of Youth and Sports, Attorney Cornelia W. Kruah, will face the Senate on Today Friday, Jan. 30 for confirmation hearings at the Capitol in Monrovia.

Kruah was promoted from Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs after a Jan. 22 nomination.

Kruah's record combines legal training--an LLB from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law (2023)--with an MA in International Politics and Economics from Kingston University, and nearly a decade in government service beginning in 2014.

President Boakai's Jan. 22 nomination of Attorney Kruah to head the Ministry of Youth and Sports places a young, welleducated public official at the center of one of Liberia's most urgent policy challenge

Senators are expected to probe her management of ministry finances, oversight of presidential priority projects, and plans to tackle youth unemployment and sports infrastructure decay.

Observers say the hearing will test Kruah's ability to translate administrative experience into measurable programs. Youth groups and lawmakers will be watching for clear timelines, funding plans and partnerships that show she can deliver on urgent demands for jobs, skills training and community sports facilities.

Kruah's government career began in 2014. She has served in the President's Delivery Unit, the Ministries of Education and Public Works, and most recently in the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, where she managed financial and administrative operations and helped oversee presidential priority projects.

Policy observers urge early actions such as drafting a comprehensive youth policy, expanding vocational centers, formalizing apprenticeships with industry, and launching community sports rehabilitation projects. Success will depend on measurable targets, crossministerial coordination, and mobilizing international and private partners.