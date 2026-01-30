Liberia: Rep. Kpoto Faces Backlash for 'Shielding' Health Minister During Payroll Probe

Monrovia — Lofa County Electoral District #2 Representative Momo Siafa Kpoto came under sharp criticism from his colleagues on Thursday after openly defending Health Minister Dr. Louise Mapleh Kpoto during a legislative probe into delays in placing volunteer teachers and healthcare workers on the government payroll.

The Health Minister had been invited, along with other Executive Branch officials, to appear before the House of Representatives to explain persistent delays in the payroll placement of volunteer teachers, nurses, and doctors. Officials from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) and the Civil Service Agency (CSA) were also summoned to appear.

The inquiry stems from a communication submitted by Maryland County District #2 Representative Anthony F. Williams, who raised concerns over unpaid teachers, particularly the U.S. dollar component of salaries reportedly owed since October 2025. The communication further requested a detailed breakdown of volunteer teachers and healthcare workers added to the payroll for 2025 and 2026, including names, work assignments, and dates of inclusion.

Minister Absent, Lawmakers Upset

On the day of the scheduled appearance, Minister Kpoto did not attend, citing illness. Instead, she delegated senior officials, including Deputy Minister for Planning Malayah Tamba Cheiyo, Deputy Minister for Administration Martha C. Morris, HR Manager James Beyan, and Comptroller Patrick M. Guzeh.

Her absence, which several lawmakers described as a recurring pattern, triggered heated reactions during plenary on the 6th Day sitting of the 3rd Session of the 55th Legislature. Members expressed frustration, insisting that the Minister herself appear before the House rather than repeatedly sending proxies.

Rep. Kpoto's Defense Sparks Outcry

Amid the rising tension, Rep. Kpoto rose from his seat to vigorously defend the Health Minister, who lawmakers noted is related to him.

In a heated exchange, Rep. Kpoto told plenary, "She will not appear before this House because she is sick. The information that you need will be provided by the Ministry. We must respect people's health issues and well-being."

His remarks were immediately met with strong backlash, with lawmakers accusing him of crossing the line by shielding a public official who is accountable to the Legislature and the Liberian people.

Several members described both the Minister's repeated absence and Rep. Kpoto's defense as a gross disrespect to the authority of the House, vowing to reject future appearances by ministry representatives unless the Minister appears in person.

"It's not that we don't respect people's well-being, but this has become a normal habit of the Minister," said Bong County District #5 Representative Eugene Kollie.

"Every time we summon her, she is sick. This is not fair to us as representatives of the people, and it is not fair to those who sent us here."

Rep. Kollie added, "This is a matter of public health and accountability. The Minister must answer questions regarding healthcare delivery and the welfare of health workers. The people deserve transparency."

Other lawmakers, including Nimba County District #8 Representative Saye Sylvester Mianah, echoed similar concerns, stressing the need for accountability and the Minister's direct engagement with the Legislature on critical health sector issues.

Following several minutes of disorderly exchanges, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon intervened, calling for calm and urging lawmakers to address the matter constructively. He specifically invited Rep. Kpoto to approach the presiding desk in an effort to defuse tensions.

Payroll Update from CSA, Health Ministry

Meanwhile, representatives from the Ministry of Health and CSA Director-General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. provided updates on payroll placement. They reported that 1,879 Personnel Action Notices (PANs) were submitted.

Of that number, 1,050 health workers were initially placed on the payroll, with an additional 450 added in December, bringing the total to 1,500.

Dr. Joekai informed the House that the remaining 329 health workers are expected to be integrated into the national payroll system in February.

Next Steps

After more than an hour of testimony and deliberations, the House resolved to forward the matter to its joint committees on health and education, which is expected to report back to plenary within two weeks.