Nigeria: Soldiers Arrest Gun-Runner in Cross River, Recover 245 Pump-Action Cartridges

Calabar — Soldiers of the Nigerian Army at 13 Brigade Headquarters in Calabar have arrested a suspected gun-runner and recovered 245 pump-action cartridges during an intelligence-led operation in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State.

According to a statement by Major Yemi Sokoya, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations at the Brigade, the arrest was carried out by troops of 245 Battalion following credible intelligence on arms trafficking in the area. The recovered cartridges were reportedly intended for distribution to facilitate criminal activities within the state and neighboring communities.

"During the operation, troops successfully recovered 245 pump-action cartridges, which were meant for illicit distribution to carry out criminal activities," Major Sokoya said.

The statement added that both the suspect and the seized ammunition are in military custody, and preliminary investigations into the source and intended destination of the arms are ongoing. "The Brigade remains committed to proactive measures to prevent the circulation of small arms and to maintain peace and security within its area of responsibility," it stated.

Brigadier General P.O. Alimikhena, Brigade Commander, described the operation as a reflection of the Brigade's intelligence-driven approach to internal security. "This operation demonstrates our proactive, intelligence-driven strategy and our commitment to disrupting illicit arms supply chains that threaten peace and stability," he said.

He reaffirmed the Nigerian Army's resolve to collaborate with other security agencies and local communities to curb the proliferation of illegal weapons. "We will continue to work closely with sister security agencies and host communities to prevent the spread of small arms and light weapons, ensuring a secure environment for socio-economic activities," Brigadier General Alimikhena added.

He also commended the troops involved for their professionalism and swift response, which contributed to the successful outcome of the operation.