Nigeria: 2027 - Northern Youths Declare Tinubu 'Our Candidate', Cite Zoning, Continuity

Abuja — The Northern Youth Frontiers (NYF) has declared that Northern Nigeria will overwhelmingly support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 presidential election, citing continuity of reforms, national unity and adherence to Nigeria's zoning and power rotation principle.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Northern Youth Frontiers, Sama Musa, who said the North remains firm in its backing of President Tinubu, describing his administration as central to stability, inclusiveness and progressive governance since Nigeria's return to democratic rule in 1999.

Musa said the zoning and rotation arrangement has played a critical role in promoting equity, representation and harmony among Nigeria's diverse regions, adding that Tinubu's leadership reflects the spirit and intent of that political understanding.

"Since the inception of our democratic journey in 1999, Nigeria has witnessed a significant evolution in its political landscape. The rotation system, a framework designed to promote inclusivity and representation among the diverse ethnic and regional groups, has emerged as a cornerstone of our democratic process.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This system has not only provided a platform for equitable power distribution but has also served as a bulwark against potential discord and division among the various segments of our society," Musa added.

According to the group, President Tinubu's administration has initiated reforms targeted at long-standing socio-economic challenges facing the North, particularly in infrastructure, education and security, which it said have laid the groundwork for sustainable development.

"President Tinubu's tenure has exemplified the essence of this rotation system, reinforcing the belief that leadership should resonate with the aspirations and needs of all Nigerians, particularly those in the North.

"From infrastructural development to educational advancement and security enhancements, President Tinubu's policies have laid a solid foundation for sustainable growth and progress," Musa said.

The NYF said sustaining the gains recorded so far requires continuity, arguing that a second term would consolidate and expand the administration's agenda.

"As we look toward the future, it is crucial to ensure continuity in these laudable reforms. The progress made thus far must not only be preserved but also expanded upon. Re-electing President Tinubu for a second term will guarantee that the momentum of his transformative agenda continues unabated," Musa said.

The group also linked Tinubu's re-election to national unity, saying his leadership style has helped foster dialogue, inclusivity and a shared national identity.

"The President's commitment to fostering dialogue, promoting inclusivity, and bridging divides has been instrumental in nurturing a collective national identity. His leadership has demonstrated that unity is not merely a lofty ideal but a tangible reality that can be achieved through concerted efforts and shared vision," he said.

Musa further pointed to recent political developments in the North, particularly the defection of Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria People's Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a signal of possible voting patterns ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

"One of the most significant recent developments is the decamping of Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State, from the New Nigeria) People's Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This shift is a critical indicator of the North's potential voting patterns in the upcoming 2027 presidential elections. The move confirms that the North will overwhelmingly support Bola Ahmed Tinubu," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NYF called on Northern youths and stakeholders to mobilise at the grassroots level in support of Tinubu's re-election, urging active participation through community engagements, town hall meetings and political advocacy.

"We call upon all citizens of Northern Nigeria to rally behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as we embark on this journey toward the 2027 elections. Together, we can demonstrate that the Northern region is not only a vital part of Nigeria's political space but also a beacon of hope for a united and prosperous future," Musa said.

Reaffirming the group's position, Musa said support for Tinubu's second-term bid goes beyond partisan politics and represents an endorsement of continuity, unity and democratic values.

"By voting for continuity, we are not merely endorsing a candidate; we are championing a vision for a Nigeria that thrives on unity, progress, and democratic values. Let us stand together, as one North, in our commitment to a brighter tomorrow," Musa said.