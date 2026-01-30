Nigeria: Linkage Assurance Revenue Surges 24 Percent to N27.6bn

30 January 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rosemary Iwunze

Linkage Assurance Plc recorded 24 percent increase in insurance revenue in 2025 financial year to N27.6 billion from N22.2 billion in the same period in 2024.

This is contained in the company's unaudited financial statements for the period ended 31st December 2025, made available to shareholders and investors on the NGX.

The insurance service result also grew to N1.7 billion as at December 2025, from N766.9 million reported in the prior year.

According to the company, performance was driven by increased insurance revenue of N5 billion and improved reinsurance optimisation. Indicating significant expansion in revenue and service results, the performance highlights sustained momentum in core operations and enhanced service delivery.

Profit before tax (PBT) at the end of the review period stood at N4.32 billion, while profit after tax (PAT) was N4.02 billion for the 2025 financial year.

Looking ahead, Linkage Assurance Plc said it will continue to execute its strategy in line with its strategic focus and theme for the year.

"Our theme for 2025 was Consolidation, and that informed our strategic intent across four pillars: business growth, operational excellence, financial excellence, and customer and people development," the company said.

