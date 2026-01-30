Liberia: Twayen Stands His Ground As Senate Backs AML Deal

Liberia's Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives to ratify the Third Amendment to the ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) Mineral Development Agreement (MDA), but the vote exposed deep divisions over trust, compliance, and the future of concession governance. While 22 senators voted to approve the deal, three lawmakers -- Nya D. Twayen of Nimba County, Clayton Duncan of Sinoe County, and Francis Dopoe of River Gee County -- abstained, signaling unresolved concerns despite broad legislative support.

At the center of the dissent is Senator Twayen, whose persistent opposition to earlier versions of the AML "new deal" has shaped the renegotiation and sharpened scrutiny of Liberia's largest mining concession.

Senator Twayen's abstention was not a last-minute protest but the culmination of years of criticism of ArcelorMittal Liberia's performance under its existing MDA. Speaking on Capitol Hill after the vote, Twayen stressed that his position "has nothing to do with hostility toward foreign investors," but rather reflects documented noncompliance and a duty to protect the long-term interests of Liberia and concession-affected communities, particularly in Nimba County.

"Commitments on paper do not erase years of unmet promises; trust must be rebuilt through performance, not assurances," Twayen said, capturing a sentiment widely shared in mining-affected communities.

His objections have consistently centered on AML's shortfalls in social obligations -- poor road infrastructure, delayed community projects, under-resourced clinics and schools, and uneven delivery of social development funds. For Twayen, approving an expansion without ironclad guarantees risked repeating a familiar cycle: ambitious pledges followed by weak enforcement.

Ironically, Twayen's resistance helped reshape the amendment he ultimately abstained from approving. He disclosed that sustained engagement by his office -- alongside negotiations with the Inter-Ministerial Concessions Committee (IMCC) -- forced the correction of critical omissions, including an alarming failure to explicitly include Nimba County in some social obligation provisions.

As a result, the revised agreement now explicitly commits AML to paving the Sehyikinpa-Yekepa road, Upgrading roads and maintaining bridges within the concession area and Increasing investment in clinics and schools serving affected communities.

"These provisions were not included by accident," Twayen emphasized. "They were secured through pressure, scrutiny, and principled engagement."

The amended deal also improves Liberia's fiscal take. According to Twayen, renegotiated terms now include a US$200 million signature bonus: An increase in annual mining license fees from US$50,000 to US$500,000, and a rise in annual social development contributions from US$3 million to US$5 million.

Supporters of the deal argue these terms significantly strengthen Liberia's bargaining position, especially as global demand for iron ore rebounds and competition for investment intensifies.

Why the Senate Approved It

For the 22 senators who voted in favor, several factors likely influenced the decision. First is the macroeconomic imperative: AML's expansion promises thousands of jobs, increased exports, rail and port upgrades, and a steady revenue stream at a time of fiscal constraint.

Second is political alignment with the Executive. The Boakai administration has framed the AML expansion as central to its growth agenda, and rejecting the deal outright could have been seen as risking investor confidence.

Third, many lawmakers appear convinced that the revised safeguards, coupled with legislative oversight, can mitigate past failures. Ratification, in this view, creates leverage to enforce compliance rather than leaving the concession in limbo.

Among proponents, Senator Amara Konneh has taken a more pragmatic stance. While acknowledging past compliance gaps, Konneh has argued that Liberia must negotiate better deals, not abandon them. His position reflects a belief that the revised MDA -- with higher fees, a substantial signature bonus, and clearer social obligations -- represents an incremental but meaningful improvement over the status quo.

Konneh's support underscores a broader legislative calculus: that economic opportunity and reform can coexist, provided oversight is robust and sustained.

In the broader context, the AML amendment is a test case for Liberia's concession regime. It signals whether the country can move beyond contracts that prioritize extraction over development, toward agreements that deliver tangible benefits to host communities.

The deal's success will hinge not on ratification alone, but on implementation -- a point Twayen underscored by pledging continued monitoring. "Ratification marks the beginning, not the end, of concession compliance oversight," he said.

For Liberia, the stakes are high. If enforced, the amended MDA could boost infrastructure, revenue, and confidence in the rule of law. If not, it risks reinforcing public cynicism about concessions and deepening distrust between communities, companies, and the state.

As iron ore trains continue to roll from Yekepa to Buchanan, Senator Twayen's abstention stands as a reminder that development is not just about deals signed, but promises kept.