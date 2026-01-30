Liberian Football Experiences Record-Breaking Transfer Growth

The landscape of Liberian football has shifted into high gear. According to the 2025 FIFA Global Transfer Report, released Wednesday, January 28, 2026, Liberia has set an all-time record for player export revenue, signaling a new era of professionalization in the domestic league.

The report highlights a staggering 175% growth in transfer earnings, with Liberian clubs generating US$430,000 from 22 outgoing transfers in 2025--a massive leap from the US$181,000 earned from just eight transfers in 2024.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) attributed this milestone to its 2018 Policy, which ensures that 100% of transfer fees go directly to the clubs. This hands-off approach from the FA has empowered local teams to reinvest in their academies and scouting networks.

"This figure represents a massive upward trajectory for Liberia's football economy," the LFA stated. "It is a testament to the dedication of clubs and players in building a sustainable ecosystem."

2025: The Year of the "Big Move"

Several high-profile deals dominated the headlines in 2025, moving Liberian talent into top-tier European and Middle Eastern leagues.

One of the most talked-about international transfers recently involves Divine Teah's move from Hammarby in Sweden's Allsvenskan to Slavia Prague, a powerhouse in the Czech First League. This transfer highlights the growing trend of talented young players seeking new challenges in different European leagues to accelerate their development and showcase their skills on a broader stage.

Divine Teah, known for his impressive pace, technical ability, and creative vision on the field, played a pivotal role at Hammarby, catching the attention of scouts across the continent. Moving to Slavia Prague not only offers him the opportunity to compete in a highly competitive league but also opens doors to European competitions, such as the UEFA Europa League, where he can further elevate his career.

This transfer is expected to benefit both clubs: Hammarby gains recognition for developing promising talents, while Slavia Prague strengthens its squad with a dynamic and versatile player ready to make an impact in Czech football.

Divine Teah: The 19-year-old sensation signed a five-year contract with Slavia Prague in a deal worth nearly €3.5 million, making him one of the most expensive young prospects in the region.

Clement Zubah: The Shaita FC striker's move to Saudi Arabia's Al Riyadh FC marks a significant entry into the lucrative Middle Eastern market for Liberian players.

While the export market thrived, the domestic scene was equally busy during the transfer window (Dec 15, 2025 - Jan 20, 2026).

FC Fassell's Global Ambition: The reigning Liberian champions, FC Fassell, made waves by bolstering their squad for the CAF Champions League. Their recruitment drive included: Two Brazilian midfielders.

Key signings from Morocco, Senegal, Gambia, and Ivory Coast.

County Meet Controversy: The growth was not without growing pains. The LFA was forced to rule several transfers invalid during the 2025-26 National County Sports Meet after discovering that players were moved before the official window had opened, sparking a debate on administrative oversight.

With revenue nearly tripling in a single year, Liberian football is no longer just a local pastime--it is becoming a viable export industry. As more scouts from Europe and the Middle East descend on Monrovia, the focus now turns to whether clubs can sustain this momentum into the 2026 season.