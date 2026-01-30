Liberia: Over 500 Vulnerable Liberians Benefit From Mknk Foundation Free Medical Outreach in Lower Margibi

More than 500 elderly citizens, persons with disabilities, albinos and disadvantaged youth received free medical services on Thursday, January 22,2026 during a one-day outreach at the Ma. Juah Hospital in Armbush Curve Community, Lower Margibi County.

The outreach was organized and fully sponsored by the Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation, in partnership with the Ma. Juah Foundation and brought together trained doctors, physicians and nurses from Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

Beneficiaries, many of whom arrived at the health facility before dawn, said the program provided critical access to healthcare they could not otherwise afford due to financial hardship.

"I have been sick for months, but I did not have money to go to the hospital," said Mariah W. Johnson, 61, who received treatment for high blood pressure.

"This program helped me at a time when I had no other option." Another beneficiary, James Doe, a visually impaired resident of Montserrado County, described the outreach as unprecedented for people living with disabilities.

"They tested me, gave me medicine, and treated me with respect," Doe said. "This is the first time I have experienced something like this."

Medical services provided during the outreach included full physical examinations, basic laboratory tests, blood sugar and blood pressure checks, vision and hearing screening, consultation and counseling, administration of basic medication, prescriptions and referrals for further care where necessary.

According to the organizers, transportation and meals were also provided for beneficiaries to ensure participation by individuals traveling from remote communities, including Kakata and surrounding areas.

Comfort Kolleh, an elderly woman who traveled from Kakata, said the intervention was timely. "If this help did not come, I don't know what would have happened to me," she said.

Speaking from the Netherlands, Martin K. N. Kollie, Chief Executive Officer of the Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation, said the initiative was motivated by the challenges faced by elderly and marginalized populations in accessing healthcare.

"Many elderly people cannot afford medical treatment because of poverty," Kollie said. "This program is intended to provide relief and restore dignity to people who are often neglected."

Kollie noted that the outreach exceeded its initial target of 500 beneficiaries and described the response from the public as significant. The foundation said it remains committed to continuing similar humanitarian interventions across Liberia, with particular focus on underserved communities.