Ghana: Rejoinder - National Air Pollution Policy in the Offing - Desmond Appiah

I wish to respectfully clarify aspects of your recent story headlined "National air pollution policy in the offing - Desmond Appiah", published on January 16, 2026, which reported on remarks attributed to me at the recent workshop for clean air reporters in Accra.

At the workshop, I did not state that Ghana will have a national clean air policy by the end of 2026. Rather, I expressed my hope and desire to see such a policy adopted as soon as possible, in line with the longstanding advocacy of many of us working in the clean air and public health space.

My point was that stakeholders--including civil society and development partners--are actively pressing for progress on a unified national policy framework to replace the current fragmented system of regulations. I sought to highlight the urgency of this work and the momentum surrounding it, not to make a prediction or commitment regarding a specific timeline such as the end of 2026.

I remain encouraged by the constructive engagements we continue to have with the Environmental Protection Authority and the Ministry of Environment in bringing air pollution to the forefront as an issue of national concern and in progressing towards clean air for all. I look forward to continued collaboration toward a comprehensive national clean air policy for Ghana at the earliest possible time.

The timing of such adoption, however, rests firmly with the policymakers we work alongside.

I appreciate The Ghanaian Times' continued interest in air quality and public health issues, and I thank you for the opportunity to offer this clarification.

