Nigeria: Army Rescues Kidnapped Cleric, Neutralises Gunman in Enugu

Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army/JTF South East, Operation UDO KA, have rescued a kidnapped cleric in Enugu State following a swift, intelligence-led operation.

A credible military source disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

The source said the victim, Rev. Johnson Anayo Onugwu, who was abducted from his residence in Ezimo community, Udenu Local Government Area, in the early hours of Thursday, was rescued unharmed later the same day.

He said the troops of 82 Division Garrison, working in collaboration with other security agencies, acted on actionable intelligence and trailed the kidnappers to the Itabolo general area before engaging them at Okpakeke community.

"During the ensuing encounter, one of the kidnappers was neutralised, while others fled the scene. No casualty was recorded on the side of the troops.

"Items recovered from the criminals include one AK-47 rifle, two magazines and ammunition," he said.

The source reiterated army's resolve to sustain offensive operations against criminal elements across the South East and assured the public of continued collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property. (NAN)