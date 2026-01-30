Nigeria: Opulence Entertainment Unveils 'Osa's Vantage', a Premium Hollywood Original Series

Opulence Entertainment has officially unveiled Osa's Vantage, a premium Hollywood original television series focused on the lived experiences and global ambitions of Black professionals, at a special event attended by industry stakeholders and cultural leaders.

The unveiling event, held as a private dinner, brought together a select group of industry operators and investors, with the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, serving as the Special Guest of Honour, underscoring the cultural significance and global outlook of the project.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Opulence Entertainment, Owen Osagie Odigie, said the series has been in development for nearly two years and is inspired by his personal journey across finance, leadership and creative storytelling.

Odigie, a graduate of Columbia Business School in New York City, where he served as student body president and commencement speaker, said the idea for OSA's Vantage emerged from a noticeable gap in global media representation.

"I observed a shortage of authentic stories that capture the realities of young Black professionals not just in New York or the United States, but globally," he said.

Odigie who was motivated to address this gap said he made the decision to walk away from a career in Wall Street consulting to establish Opulence Entertainment, a company built around creativity, capital and culture.

Applying his financial background to content production, Odigie disclosed that the company will finance up to 50 per cent of the project internally, a move designed to preserve ownership, creative control and long-term value.

"This approach allows us to own and scale the project while partnering with global distributors such as Netflix, Amazon and HBO," he explained.

According to him, while outcomes in television production are never guaranteed, the long-term value of the series could be significant.

"Prestige television projects have a wide range of outcomes. Our goal is to build a billion-dollar intellectual property, and by God's grace, exceed that," he said.

The project has attracted just under 14 investors from the United States, the United Kingdom and Nigeria with at least three Nigerian investors already confirmed and more expected to come on board.

OSA's Vantage centres on what Odigie described as global Black ambition, a theme that shapes both the narrative focus and the operational philosophy of the series.

"The series begins with my story, but the vision is to eventually tell the stories of Black professionals around the world," he said.

While delivering the keynote address, the Olu of Warri, HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III expressed strong confidence in the project, describing it as timely, commercially viable and culturally significant.

"I believe what has been presented tonight is going to sell, it's going to fly and it's going to flourish," the monarch said.

He noted that while Africa has long been described as the next global frontier, the real value driver in the modern era lies in data and content.

"Africa has always been designated the next frontier, and today, data is the new oil. Everybody is searching for new content, and once again, they are rushing to Africa," he said.

The Monarch praised the niche focus of OSA's Vantage, noting that it moves beyond traditional narratives often associated with the continent.

"There are so many stories that come out of Africa, often typical or traditional ones. But the niche you have created for yourself is unique, and I believe you are going to strike gold in this space," he said.

He also encouraged the expansion of the series' reach into Francophone markets, particularly Paris and West Africa.

"You mentioned going from London to New York and then to Paris. I want to encourage that Paris direction, especially connecting with Francophone West Africa. There is strong potential there," he added.

Describing himself as an ambassador for culture, narrative and storytelling, the monarch formally endorsed the project.

"This has my endorsement and my support. I will be watching the show, and hopefully, we will all be there when HBO and others are competing in bidding wars," he said.

Also present at the event was the Representative Edo South Senatorial, Senator Daisy Danjuma Amongst others.