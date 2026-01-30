Lesotho Begin TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2027 Qualifier Preparations Under Interim Technical Team

30 January 2026
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

The Lesotho senior national team, Likuena, returned to camp this week to begin preparations for their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 Preliminary Round tie against COSAFA rivals Seychelles, with the programme being overseen by an interim technical team.

The interim arrangement will remain in place until the appointment of a new head coach, at which point the technical structure will be revised accordingly.

The interim technical team is made up of Lehlohonolo Thotanyana, Tsepo Hlojeng, Shokhoe Matsoai and Mosa Moseneke, together with the team's support staff.

Likuena reported for duty on Monday to undergo medical assessments and commenced on-field training sessions on Tuesday.

They will face Seychelles over two legs in the March FIFA International Window, with the winner of the tie advancing to the group stages of the qualifiers.

The TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027 will be staged in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

