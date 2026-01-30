Nigeria: AUN President Charges New Students to Embrace Change, Opportunities

The event marked the formal admission of fresh students to the Classes of 2028, 2029, and 2030, as well as the official commencement of the university's Spring 2026 semester.

The President of the American University of Nigeria (AUN), DeWayne Frazier, has urged newly admitted students to embrace change and seize opportunities as they begin their academic journey at the university.

Mr Frazier gave the charge on Monday during the institution's 42nd matriculation ceremony, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Congratulating the students on their admission, the AUN president urged them to pursue their academic and personal goals with determination, discipline and a strong sense of purpose.

"This matriculation marks the beginning of a transformative phase in your lives," he said.

"Your experiences at the American University of Nigeria will not only shape your individual futures but will also contribute meaningfully to national development through the pursuit of higher education."

University growth, plans

Mr Frazier commended the founder of the university and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, for his vision and sustained investment in education.

He said the admission of the new students represents an important milestone in the university's 23-year history as a development-focused institution.

According to him, AUN is currently expanding its infrastructure, with new student hostels under construction and plans for a medical school at an advanced stage.

Quoting former South African president Nelson Mandela, the AUN president reminded the students that success is rooted in resilience and the ability to rise after setbacks.

He described the matriculation as a unique opportunity for growth, learning and excellence.

"You are expected to uphold the core values of this university, excellence, integrity, freedom, respect, equality and service, as these principles are central to developing ethical leaders capable of making a meaningful impact in Africa and beyond," he said.

The university also reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and character development, assuring students of a supportive learning environment that promotes critical thinking and leadership.

Students were encouraged to approach their studies with open minds, curiosity, and courage, and were reassured that the institution was ready to support them throughout their stay.

Diverse student population

While presenting the matriculating students, the Registrar and Vice President for Administration, Daniel Okereke, said the new cohort reflects the university's growing international outlook.

Mr Okereke disclosed that AUN admitted students from the Republic of Chad, Japan, South Africa and Cameroon, noting that the development indicates steady progress towards the university's vision of becoming a truly international institution.

He added that students were also admitted from all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria.

"This broad national representation underscores the university's commitment to inclusiveness, unity and equal access to quality education," he said.

Mr Okereke commended the university's leadership for its efforts to expand AUN's reach and strengthen its reputation both locally and globally.

Postgraduate studies, partnerships

In line with its commitment to expanding access to quality education and strengthening postgraduate studies, the university also highlighted its recent partnership with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Through the collaboration, AUN enrolled graduate students drawn from various tertiary institutions across the North-east, a move aimed at enhancing academic capacity, research output and human capital development in the region.

The university also hosted an orientation programme for the newly enrolled graduate students on the same day.

According to the statement, the programme was designed to familiarise students with the university's academic structure, policies, and expectations, while providing an overview of available research opportunities, support services, and campus resources.

Student leaders' message

The President of the Student Government Association, Mohammed Zakari, urged the new students to dream boldly and embrace growth beyond their comfort zones.

Mr Zakari encouraged them not to fear failure, noting that setbacks often offer valuable lessons that foster personal development and self-discovery.

"The university's rich cultural diversity is one of the strengths of the AUN experience, and I encourage you to build meaningful relationships with colleagues from different backgrounds," he said.

The ceremony concluded with the administration of the matriculation oath, formally admitting the students into the AUN academic community and signalling the start of a new educational chapter.