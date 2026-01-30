Nigeria: Gov Lawal Lauds Lawmaker for Upgrading Health Centre From 10-Bed to 40-Bed Phc

press release

The statement explained that the healthcare facility was expanded and upgraded from a 10-bed PHC to a 40-bed PHC.

Governor Dauda Lawal has commended Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace, the member representing Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency, for his interventions in the healthcare sector. The governor, on Thursday, commissioned the renovated and expanded Dr Karima Primary Healthcare Centre in Tudun Wada, Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

A statement by the governor's spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the project is part of the 2025 Constituency Projects of Hon. Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace. The statement added that the healthcare facility was expanded and upgraded from a 10-bed PHC to a 40-bed PHC.

In his remarks at the commissioning of the renovated healthcare centre, Governor Lawal expressed joy and satisfaction for the strides of Mr Mai Palace in the health sector, which is a critical element of his administration's Six-Point-Agenda.

He said, "Alhamdulillah, as I keep on saying time and again, all the components of our Six Point agenda, from security, education, health, agriculture, to infrastructure and economic development, all the deliverables designed for the sectors are rightly falling in place. We are pleased to state that Zamfara State is on the path to prosperity.

"As part of our modest effort in the health sector, we have provided a comprehensive healthcare approach encompassing essential medicines, preventive measures, health policy updates, water, sanitation, and hygiene protocols, health treatments, immunization, antenatal and nutrition services, and strengthening healthcare financing. This modest effort of honourable Kabiru is therefore timely.

"Healthcare facilities of this nature are very essential as they provide rudimentary roles in the form of delivery of first-line healthcare to the immediate communities, thereby complementing the roles of the secondary and tertiary healthcare centres.

"I am equally glad to note that in the health sector, Honourable is currently constructing a Complete Ward in Shagari primary healthcare facility here in Gusau and renovation of 3 blocks at the General Hospital Magami.

"I am also informed that he is constructing about 30 blocks of classrooms in GGDSS Damba, GDSS Tsafe, SDP Secondary school Tsafe, GDSS Kucheri, GDSS Kwarenganuwa, GDSS Tsunami, Unguwar Zabarma Primary school Gusau, and GDSS Wanke, among many others. This is in addition to the construction of a standard 250 capacity Computer-Based Test Centre (CBT) in Tsafe.

"Let me therefore use this opportunity to commend Honourable Kabiru Amadu and all like-minded who are complementing the transformation initiative of the government especially as it affects the provision of various empowerment programmes and the provision of critical infrastructure to the residents of the State.

"At this juncture, it is my singular honour and privilege to commission the renovated and expanded Dr. Karima Primary Healthcare Centre, Tudun Wada Gusau, from 10 to 40 beds, which is part of the Constituency Projects of honourable Kabiru Ahmadu Mai Palace for the year 2025."

Earlier, the lawmaker Mai Palace, thanked Governor Lawal for commissioning the upgraded healthcare facility, equipped with modern equipment.

He said, "Healthcare facilities of this nature play a crucial role in providing first aid to the local community. This motivated my decision to support this initiative, particularly in alignment with Governor Lawal's six-point agenda."