Nigeria: Lawyers Storm Finance Ministry Over Unpaid N4 Trillion Contractors' Debt

Legal practitioners numbering over 500 acting under the aegis of Concerned Lawyers for Probity and Justice, stormed the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, to join the protest by indigenous contractors demanding the payment of an estimated N4 trillion for completed capital projects.

The legal practitioners, who were also joined by other civil society groups such as The Enough is Enough Movement and the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria, AICAN, accused the ministry of favouritism in its dealings with contractors.

The protesters equally demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite over her alledged mismanagement of the crisis.

Several protesters were sighted along with several police patrol vehicles as well as armed policemen blocking the main entrance of the Ministry's building at 12:48 p.m., yesterday.

Some of the contractors who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation claimed that despite partial disbursements in December 2025, the majority of verified debts remain unsettled, exacerbating their financial hardship.

In a statement signed by Precious Okoh, which was read during the peaceful protest, contractors highlighted cases where individuals who borrowed at high interest rates to fund projects now face asset seizures by banks.

Okoh said: "Contractors who borrowed from banks at high interest rates to fund these projects now face relentless loan defaults, with banks seizing homes, vehicles, and other assets.

"Wives and children watch their breadwinners sink into despair, some pushed to the brink of mental breakdown or worse.

"Entire households have been uprooted, dreams shattered, and futures stolen--all because payments promised and earned have not been made.

"Beyond individual suffering, the ripple effects cripple our national economy. These contractors employ thousands of workers--masons, engineers, labourers--who depend on steady contracts for survival.

"When payments stall, jobs vanish, purchasing power drops, local markets suffer, and economic growth grinds to a halt. A nation that starves its own builders starves itself of progress."