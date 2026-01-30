Liberia: Senate Engulfed in Flames - Over President Boakai's 70,000 Jobs Disclosure

Capitol Hill — The plenary of the Liberian Senate was thrown into a heated debate following a communication from Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, who called for a comprehensive and full disclosure regarding President Joseph N. Boakai's claim of 70,000 jobs created, as announced during his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, January 26, 2026.

The controversy erupted on Thursday, January 29, 2026, after senators sparred over the accuracy of the executive's job numbers. Some senators supported Senator Snowe's request to summon the Minister of Labor, Cllr. Cooper W. Kruah, to provide a detailed list of the jobs, while others argued that the Senate leadership should instead engage the President directly.

After the communication was read, Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye moved that it be referred to the Senate leadership rather than inviting the Ministry of Labor. He argued that the Ministry of Labor does not possess the relevant details, since the figures were communicated directly by the President during the State of the Nation Address.

Senator Moye further contended that job creation is not solely the responsibility of the Ministry of Labor, as private sector actors also play a significant role and should be considered.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Distinguished senators, having listened to the communication from our colleague, Senator Edwin M. Snowe, I move, if I can obtain a second, that the communication just read be received and turned over to the leadership, so that they can channel it appropriately and request the President to clarify the seventy thousand jobs," Senator Moye stated.

However, Nimba County Senator Samuel G. Kogar proposed an amendment to the motion, arguing that the President's message originated from the sector ministries, and therefore, the Minister of Labor should be called to provide explanations, given that the jobs pertain to the labor sector.

In the end, the plenary voted to have the communication received and handled by the Senate leadership, tasking them with seeking a comprehensive understanding of the President's claim of seventy thousand jobs created. The Senate agreed that only the President could fully account for the figures he presented.

Speaking on the Senate floor to elaborate on his communication, Senator Snowe stressed that his request was straightforward: to have the Ministry of Labor clarify where and what those jobs are.

He noted that, only a day after the President's pronouncement, the information minister told the press and the public that some data in the President's address was inaccurate.

"We thank the President for reporting seventy thousand jobs created in 2025. However, we are merely asking the Ministry of Labor to provide a breakdown of these jobs. This legislature must have the courage and boldness to call on the President to resubmit his report if necessary. The government's own official platform has informed us that the President's report to the legislature was based on falsehoods and inaccuracies," Senator Snowe asserted.

In his communication, read by Senate Secretary J. Nanborlor F. Singbeh, Sr., Senator Snowe reiterated his request that the Ministry of Labor account for the government's provision of 70,000 jobs for Liberians in 2025.

"I present my compliments and hereby write, through your distinguished office, to extend profound gratitude to His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, for his report to the Legislature, specifically on the provision of over seventy thousand (70,000) short and medium-term job opportunities for Liberians in 2025, as articulated in his State of the Nation Address delivered on Monday, January 26, 2026," the communication stated.

The letter emphasized that the President's disclosure of this employment initiative underscores his administration's commitment to tackling unemployment, strengthening livelihoods, and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senator Snowe's letter further noted that such a national undertaking is of significant interest to the Liberian people and the Legislature in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

"In this regard, and in keeping with the Senate's oversight mandate, I therefore request that this Honorable Senate invite the Minister of Labor to provide a detailed and comprehensive classification of these jobs provided in 2025, including, but not limited to: their nature, duration, and sectoral distribution. Such engagement will enhance the Legislature's understanding of the scope, structure, and support for sustainable employment initiatives for Liberians. Whilst thanking you for your consideration, please accept the renewed assurances of my highest esteem," the communication concluded.