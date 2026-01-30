Liberia: Pres. Boakai Agrees to Recall Controversial Port Reform Bills Amid Public Backlash and Stakeholder Concerns

Monrovia — Amid growing public pressure, intense lobbying, and mounting controversy, President Joseph Boakai has accepted a request from members of the 55th National Legislature to recall two engrossed bills intended to modernize the country's seaports and grant them autonomous status.

The decision follows widespread criticism and resistance that emerged after the Legislature passed the proposed laws, which seek to reform the governance and management structure of major seaports and inland ports across the country.

The ports affected by the proposed legislation include the Freeport of Monrovia, the Port of Buchanan, the Port of Greenville, and the Port of Harper, located in Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Sinoe, and Maryland counties respectively.

The recalled bills seek to amend Chapter Six of the Act establishing the National Port Authority by creating two new legal frameworks, namely the Liberia Sea and Inland Ports Decentralization and Modernization Act of 2025 and the Liberia Sea and Inland Port Regulatory Act of 2025.

Together, the proposed laws are intended to decentralize port operations, modernize port infrastructure, and restructure governance by establishing autonomous port entities and a new regulatory authority.

President Boakai's acceptance of the Legislature's request comes after a series of setbacks surrounding the bills, including his earlier decision to veto them. In vetoing the legislation, the President raised concerns that the proposed laws overlap with the statutory functions of the Liberia Maritime Authority, particularly in the areas of port regulation and maritime oversight.

The veto was reportedly based on legal advice provided by Justice Minister Oswald Tweh, who cautioned that the bills could create regulatory conflicts and institutional confusion.

The request for the recall of the bills was communicated in a letter addressed to President Boakai and read during a regular session of the Senate at the Capitol Building on Tuesday, January 27. In the letter, the Legislature explained that the bills were originally introduced as part of a broader reform agenda aimed at supporting the decentralization of economic activities and promoting development in historically underserved counties.

According to the lawmakers, the decision to recall the bills was influenced by feedback received from a wide range of stakeholders, including members of the business community and port management experts.

The Legislature acknowledged that these stakeholders had raised concerns and offered recommendations, both formally and informally, that could improve the transitional framework and implementation mechanisms of the proposed reforms.

The Legislature stated that the transformation envisioned under the bills could bring significant economic benefits to underdeveloped counties and contribute to national growth. However, lawmakers emphasized the need to ensure that the legal framework guiding the reforms meets international best practices and guarantees efficiency, accountability, and sustainability.

They noted that, following several consultative meetings, both Houses agreed to withdraw the bills from the President's office in order to incorporate the recommended inputs.

Lawmakers further explained that the recall is intended to strengthen the proposed legislation before resubmission. They pledged to rework the bills and return them to the President within two weeks following their passage into law.

The Legislature also commended President Boakai for his cooperation and expressed optimism that, once revised, the bills would be signed into law to advance Liberia's development agenda.

In response, President Boakai acknowledged the Legislature's request and emphasized the importance of ensuring that the proposed reforms ultimately benefit the Liberian people. He confirmed that his office has returned the bills to the Legislature to allow for the requested adjustments and consultations. The President praised lawmakers for their commitment to developing reforms that are comprehensive, inclusive, and aligned with national interests.

If eventually passed into law, the proposed legislation would establish a new regulatory authority with oversight responsibility for all seaports and inland ports in Liberia. The regulator would be granted broad powers, including the authority to issue licenses, set tariffs, enforce compliance, and establish safety and operational standards. The laws would also dismantle the existing National Port Authority structure by creating autonomous governing bodies for the country's major ports.

Despite the stated intentions of reform and decentralization, political analysts have observed that the unusual decision by both the House of Representatives and the Senate to jointly recall already-passed legislation may also reflect deeper political maneuvering. Some observers believe the move is designed to increase pressure on the executive branch while giving lawmakers additional leverage in shaping the final outcome of the reforms.

The recall of passed legislation from the President is widely regarded as unprecedented in Liberia's legislative history. This development has fueled speculation about internal divisions within the Legislature and growing concerns over the motivations behind the push for the bills' swift passage.

Reports have also emerged suggesting that some members of the Legislature, particularly within the Senate, may have personal interests in the rapid enactment of the port reform bills. Critics have warned that the proposed laws, if not carefully revised, could undermine regulatory independence by concentrating excessive authority within a single regulatory body.

There are additional fears that the legislation could create institutional confusion and ignite governance conflicts, depending on how responsibilities are divided between the new regulator, existing maritime institutions, and autonomous port authorities. Observers caution that unless the concerns raised by stakeholders and the executive branch are adequately addressed, the reforms could complicate, rather than improve, port governance in Liberia.