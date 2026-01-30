Liberia's Culture Delegation Departs for India Tour

Monrovia — With support from the Government of India, a 15-member delegation of the Liberia National Culture Troupe on Thursday, January 29, 2026 departed the country for a 15-day tour of India.

Particularly, the troupe led by Liberia's Art and Culture Ambassador, Kekura Kamara, is expected to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage on the international stage by participating in the 39th edition of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026. The festival scheduled to take place in Surajkund, Faridabad, Haryana, from January 31 to February 15, 2026.

Speaking to this paper in an exclusive interview via WhatApp while in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Ambassador Kamara explained that the trip is of significance the country as it affords them the opportunity to display their in a country that has the world's highest population.

Kamara, alias "Malawala Balawala," maintains that the trip is part of a strategic effort to strengthen international relations and showcase Liberian heritage on a global stage through artistic representation.

During their stay, he explains that the performers will showcase Liberian culture on a global stage, highlighting the long-standing diplomatic relationship and history of cooperation between the two countries.

While in India, the organizers of the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will provide free boarding and lodging for the delegation throughout their stay in India, along with ground transportation from Delhi's International Airport to the Mela grounds in Faridabad.

This gesture, the Indian Embassy near Monrovia noted, underscores India's commitment to strengthening cultural diplomacy and people-to-people ties with Liberia and other participating nations.