Liberia: Former Defense Minister Samukai Calls On Government to Arm LRA Officers

Ganta — Former Defense Minister Brownie J. Samukai has urged the Government of Liberia(GoL) to equip the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) officers with firearms to protect them while they collect revenue in high-risk environments.

Speaking at the 74th International Customs Day Celebration in Ganta City, Nimba County on Thursday, January 29, 2026, Samukai highlighted the dangers faced by LRA personnel. The event, held at the bustling Ganta Customs Office amid colorful banners and a crowd of over 200 customs officers, traders and local dignitaries, featured speeches on global trade facilitation and national revenue goals.

Ganta, a key border town with Ivory Coast known for its vibrant markets and heavy cross-border traffic, serves as a critical revenue hub for the LRA.

"You cannot expect officers to collect huge sums of cash for the government while remaining defenseless," Mr. Samurai declared to a resounding applause.

"They are out in the field, day and night, facing risks from smugglers, robbers and even desperate traders. Even though Liberia enjoys relative peace today, we must empower our hardworking LRA officers with arms to ensure their safety and the continuity of revenue collection."

Samukai praised the LRA workers as "the unsung heroes of our economy," noting their pivotal role in bolstering the national budget.

In 2025 alone, the LRA reported collecting over huge revenues, with border posts like Ganta, Yekepa, Buutuo and Luogotuo contributing significantly through duties on imports ranging from electronics to foodstuffs.

Yet, he argued the lack of basic security leaves officers vulnerable, citing recent incidents of harassment and minor assaults at remote checkpoints.

The call comes amid ongoing discussions in Monrovia about enhancing security for public servants.

Local traders at the event echoed Mr. Samukai's sentiments, with one vendor, James Toe, stating, "These officers risk their lives for us all--arming them properly would deter crime and boost efficiency."