Liberia: Court Reassigns Hearing On Motion to Quash Subpoena in Assets Retrieval Case

Monrovia — The First Judicial Circuit, Criminal Court "A" for Montserrado County has re-assigned a hearing in a legal dispute involving the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT) and the management of Clar Hope Foundation.

According to a Notice of Re-Assignment issued by the Clerk of Court, the matter is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, February 10, at 10:30 a.m. at the Circuit Court House, Temple of Justice, Monrovia, during the Court's February Term, A.D. 2026.

The hearing will focus on a Motion to Quash a Writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum for lack of jurisdiction, filed in a case growing out of proceedings initiated by the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Task Force, through its Chairman, Cllr. Edwin K. Martin, against the Management of Clar Hope Foundation, represented by its General Manager, Jackson P. Gbamie, along with deputies and individuals acting under his authority in Marshall, Margibi County.

The case is being presided over by His Honour Roosevelt Z. Willie, Resident Circuit Judge of Criminal Court "A".

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Court documents indicate that the Acting Sheriff or a designated Deputy Sheriff for Montserrado County has been ordered to notify all parties or their legal counsels of the reassigned hearing date and time.

The Sheriff is further instructed to serve copies of the notice on the concerned parties or their counsels, obtain their signatures acknowledging service, and make official returns to be filed with the Clerk of Court.

The legal dispute centers on the authority of the Court to issue and enforce a Writ of Subpoena Duces Tecum, which compels the production of documents or records.

The respondents are challenging the writ on jurisdictional grounds, arguing that the Court lacks the legal authority to entertain or enforce such a process under the circumstances of the case.

The notice, issued under the hand and seal of the Court, was signed by Hector M. Dolo, Clerk of Court, Criminal Court "A", on January 29.

The outcome of the motion is expected to determine whether the subpoena will stand or be set aside, a decision that could have broader implications for ongoing asset recovery efforts and related proceedings involving private entities and the government-backed Assets and Property Retrieval Task Force.