Liberia: Lacra Convenes High-Level Stakeholder Meeting to Validate New Oil Palm Regulations

Monrovia — The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) hosted a pivotal stakeholder validation meeting on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at the Boulevard Palace Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The session focused on the review and validation of new Oil Palm Regulation, a policy framework designed to modernize one of Liberia's most vital economic sectors.

The event brought together an array of government officials and private sector actors, including the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Madam Modeline Dagoseh, Deputy Minister for Commerce and Industry, Andrew Payegar, Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Moses Gbaryan and representatives from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) and the Liberia National Police (LNP) alongside smallholder oil palm growers and exporters.

Delivering the keynote opening, LACRA's Acting Director General, Dan T. Saryee, set a transformative tone for the proceedings. He emphasized that the gathering was not merely a formality but a strategic architectural session for the nation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We are not only here to review a document but to design the future of Liberia's most resilient and promising sector," DG Saryee declared. "For too long, the potential of our oil palm industry has been hindered by the lack of clear, modernized, and enforceable regulations. Today, we are here to change that."

DG Saryee described oil palm as a "cornerstone for national food security" and a "massive engine for growth." He revealed that LACRA has intentionally recalibrated its institutional role to ensure that every player in the value chain--from small-scale national operators to large-scale exporters--understands both their legal responsibilities and the protections afforded to them under the law.

A key highlight of the DG's address was the commitment to nationwide enforcement. He noted that once validated, the policy would be strictly and consistently enforced across all fifteen counties of Liberia.

He challenged the stakeholders to be "candid and thorough" in their review, stressing that LACRA seeks a functional tool rather than a symbolic one. "LACRA doesn't need a regulation that is only binding on paper but one that is practical in the field," DG Saryee added.

Also speaking, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Madam Modeline Dagoseh expressed her ministry's full endorsement of the initiative.

She thanked LACRA for its proactive approach towards the formulation of its policy on oil palm and pledged her ministry's "unflinching support" as LACRA gears toward the implementation phase.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Adding to the sentiment of economic potential, Madam Josephine George Francis, Chairperson of the LACRA Board, described the oil palm sector as a critical driver for national development.

She noted that with the right regulatory framework, the sector could significantly increase Liberia's foreign exchange earnings and rural employment.

The validation session allowed for a section-by-section review of the proposed rules, focusing on quality control, licensing, and fair-pricing mechanisms.

The inputs gathered from the LRA, CBL, and growers' representatives will be integrated into the final document, which will serve as the legal blueprint for the oil palm industry moving forward.

The Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) is the statutory body responsible for promoting, regulating, and facilitating the production, processing, and marketing of high-quality agricultural commodities in Liberia.