Ganta — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) marked the 74th International Customs Day with a vibrant celebration in Ganta City, Nimba County.

The Ganta celebration drew massive crowd of LRA officers, joint security personnel and Guinean delegates. Amid festive drumming, colorful banners fluttering in the tropical breeze and speeches echoing under a canopy tent, former Defense Minister and aspiring 2029 Lofa County Senator Brownie J. Samukai Sr. rallied attendees to remain vigilant in their duties.

Speaking to an enthusiastic audience of customs officers, border guards and local traders, Mr. Samukai emphasized the importance of unwavering dedication.

"Continue with your good work it will speak for you tomorrow," he declared, his voice booming over the cheers. Serve your country with passion and integrity as you carry out your assigned duties across the nation. Your vigilance protects our borders, boosts our economy, and honors Liberia's future."

The event, held annually on January 26 to honor global customs workers, featured traditional Liberian dances, a ceremonial cake-cutting and displays of modern customs enforcement tools like scanners and patrol vehicles.

LRA officers from across the country gathered, pledging renewed commitment to combating smuggling, facilitating legitimate trade and fostering national unity.

Their oaths were met with applause, underscoring the LRA's role in revenue collection amid Liberia's post-conflict economic recovery.

Notably absent was LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah, though his office sent warm greetings praising the staff's resilience.

A highlight was the presence of a high-powered Guinean delegation, including border officials and dignitaries, who crossed the bustling frontier to join the festivities.

They pledged to strengthen bilateral cooperation, praising the "good care and love" between the two sisterly nations.

"Our shared border is a bridge of prosperity, not a barrier," one delegate remarked, as both sides exchanged symbolic gifts of local crafts and agricultural produce.

Mr. Samukai acknowledged the Guineans warmly, urging all to "continue with your good work."

This event not only boosted morale but also highlighted the LRA's critical role in Liberia's development, collecting over US$100 million in revenue last year alone through vigilant customs enforcement.