Ghana: EC Assures Free, Fair, Transparent NPP Primaries

30 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By NORMAN COOPER

THE Electoral Commission (EC) has assured Ghanaians of a free, fair and transparent conduct of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries scheduled for tomorrow across the country.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, the Director in charge of Electoral Services at the EC, Mr Samuel Dottoh Kwah, said all preparations on the part of the Commission had been completed.

"On the part of the Electoral Commission, I must say that all the materials are ready. The ballot papers, the statement of declaration of results forms and the registers, which were dispatched as far back as Monday, January 26, 2026, are all in place," he stated.

Mr Dottoh Kwah added that all regions had received their ballot papers and other election materials needed for the primaries.

"The District Electoral Officers have also gone to their various regions to receive the materials that will be used at their respective voting centres," he said.

He emphasised that voting would take place at 333 centres nationwide.

"Three hundred and thirty-three in the sense that we have 276 constituencies, but in constituencies with more than 1,000 delegates, the centre has been split into two. That accounts for the number," he explained.

He disclosed that the NPP headquarters in Accra would also serve as a voting centre, bringing the total to 333.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. and close at 2:00 p.m.

"So even if a centre with fewer delegates finishes voting by 10:00 a.m., they must wait until 2:00 p.m., which is the official close of the poll. No election official is allowed to start counting before 2:00 p.m.," he stressed.

Mr Dottoh Kwah further explained that any voters still in the queue at 2:00 p.m. would be allowed to cast their ballots before counting begins.

"Once voting ends, counting will start at the voting centre. The results will then be transmitted to the regional offices for collation. All constituency results will be collated at the regional level and forwarded to the EC headquarters in Accra for final collation," he said.

He cautioned that winning in a single region does not guarantee overall victory, stressing that the final outcome would only be known after all results had been declared.

"You have to wait for the entire results to be declared before the winner is known," he concluded.

