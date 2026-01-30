Ghana: MTN Ghana Supports Govt's One Million Coders Programme With U.S.$2m

MTN Ghana has announced a US$2 million contribution to the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations to support the Government of Ghana's flagship One Million Coders Programme.

The programme is a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating Ghana's digital transformation agenda while deepening youth empowerment and skills development across the country.

The funding will support government efforts to train one million Ghanaians in coding and digital skills, equipping young people with future-ready competencies to participate effectively in the digital economy and contribute to national development.

The contribution follows a commitment by MTN Group's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ralph Mupita, alongside MTN's Vice President for Southern and East Africa and Ghana, Mr Ebenezer Asante, and Mr Stephen Blewett, during engagements with the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations on the sidelines of the GSMA Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona last year.

The discussions focused on strengthening public-private collaboration to build Africa's digital capacity, unlock innovation and create inclusive economic opportunities through technology.

Speaking on the support, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr Stephen Blewett, said youth empowerment remained a critical priority for the company.

"Africa has the youngest population in the world, offering Ghana an unprecedented opportunity to equip its youth with future-fit digital skills," he said.

Mr Blewett explained that through MTN Ghana's support for the One Million Coders Programme, the company was creating pathways for young people to acquire new skills, embrace innovation and access opportunities in the digital economy.

"When we invest in our youth, we invest in the long-term prosperity and sustainability of our nation," he added.

He further noted that equipping young people with digital skills aligns with MTN's belief that technology should be a force for good, enabling inclusive growth and shared value.

The One Million Coders Programme, led by the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, is a key pillar of Ghana's digitalisation agenda. The initiative seeks to build a strong pool of digital talent to support public-sector modernisation, private-sector growth, entrepreneurship and job creation.

By expanding access to coding and software development skills, the programme is expected to boost productivity, drive innovation and strengthen Ghana's competitiveness in the global digital economy.

MTN Ghana's support for the programme aligns firmly with MTN Group's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, particularly its focus on digital inclusion, education and youth development.

Beyond this contribution, MTN Ghana continues to invest significantly in Ghana's ICT ecosystem. The company is currently working with the Government of Ghana to establish a US$25 million ICT Centre, which will serve as a hub for innovation, skills training and digital collaboration.