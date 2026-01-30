Nigeria: How Coup to Topple Tinubu Was Uncovered, Foiled

A covert intelligence operation coordinated by the Army Headquarters and the State Security Service (SSS) helped thwart a deadly plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu's government and assassinate key political figures, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

Multiple senior administration insiders said the plot began to unravel in late September 2025 after an unnamed military officer with direct knowledge of the coup contacted the then Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede. The officer reportedly disclosed the scheme, saying he feared being implicated as an accessory to treason if he failed to alert authorities.

Our sources said around the same time, the SSS independently gathered intelligence indicating that some serving army officers were plotting to "destabilise the government and undermine Nigeria's democracy." An official familiar with the matter said the Director-General of the SSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi, personally briefed Mr Oluyede on the findings.

Faced with converging intelligence from multiple sources, the two security chiefs agreed to act swiftly. A wide-ranging but discreet joint operation was launched by the army and the SSS, with coordinated arrests planned across different parts of the country to neutralise the coup's masterminds and other collaborators.

On 30 September 2025, as President Tinubu travelled to Imo State for an official visit, unaware of the plot to depose and possibly assassinate him, the joint operation went into effect. The sweep led to the arrest of the alleged principal architects of the coup, alongside other military and civilian suspects.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Emmanuel Undiandeye, and the then Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, were subsequently briefed. Mr Undiandeye was then requested to detain the suspects in the underground holding facility of the Defence Intelligence Agency.

Following the initial arrests, President Tinubu was formally informed of the foiled plot. A visibly shaken president immediately ordered the cancellation of the 1 October National Independence Day parade. He also approved the constitution of a special investigative panel, which later led to additional arrests. The investigative panel was led by General Undiandeye.

One of the detained soldiers later escaped custody but was rearrested by SSS operatives in Bauchi, a military insider said. Meanwhile, a retired officer identified as General Adamu and a former governor, Timipre Sylva, accused of bankrolling the coup plotters, remained at large.

Mr Tinubu later fired and retired the then Chief of Defence Staff, General Musa, as well as the chiefs of the navy and air force. My Oluyede was appointed CDS and promoted to the rank of General. Weeks later, Mr Musa returned to government as Minister of Defence.

In a statement issued on 4 October, the Defence Headquarters said the arrested officers were being investigated for "indiscipline and breach of service regulations." It added that preliminary findings suggested the officers' grievances were linked to "career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations."

Despite mounting evidence and a series of detailed reports by PREMIUM TIMES and other media outlets, the military repeatedly denied that a coup plot existed.

In an 18 October statement, the Defence Headquarters described the probe involving the 16 arrested officers as a routine internal investigation aimed at maintaining discipline and professionalism within the armed forces.

However, on 26 January, the military publicly acknowledged for the first time that officers had indeed plotted to illegally overthrow President Tinubu's administration. It announced that those indicted would be arraigned before a military judicial panel.

According to the Defence Headquarters, the investigation was "comprehensive" and conducted in line with established procedures, examining "all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel."

It said the findings revealed "a number of officers with allegations of 'plotting to overthrow the government," describing such conduct as 'inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria."

"Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations," the statement added.

The plot to oust, kill Tinubu and others

In an earlier report, PREMIUM TIMES quoted sources with direct knowledge of the investigation as identifying top officials allegedly marked for assassination. They include President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

"There are other people targeted," one source said. "But those are the key targets."

The plotters also planned to detain senior military officers, including the service chiefs. "They did not want to kill them," the source added.

According to the sources, the conspirators intended to assassinate the political leaders simultaneously. "They were waiting for a day when all of them would be in the country," one official said. "Wherever they were, they would be assassinated."

The sources said the plotters relied on informants within the Presidential Villa and around the officials slated for elimination.

"They have people inside the Villa who monitor the movements of these officials," the source said. "The plan was to kill them at the same time and install a military government." (PREMIUM TIMES)