Nigeria Edge Guinea to Keep World Championship Dream Alive

Nigeria's senior men's handball team, the Golden Arrows, kept their 2027 IHF Men's World Championship hopes alive with a hard-fought 30-28 victory over Guinea in the 5th-8th place playoff at the 27th Africa Men's Handball Nations Cup in Kigali, Rwanda.

The match, part of Africa's qualification route for the continent's fifth representative at the World Championship in Germany, tested Nigeria's resilience and tactical discipline. Their task became even more challenging in the first half when Faruk Yusuf received a red card, leaving the team with six players. Despite the setback, the Golden Arrows remained composed, taking a narrow 16-14 lead into halftime.

After the break, Nigeria maintained their intensity, combining strong defense with smart game management to hold off a determined Guinea side. Azeez Sulaiman stood out with eight goals, earning the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, while John Shagari also contributed eight goals to spearhead the attack.

The victory sets up a decisive fifth-place playoff against Angola, who defeated Morocco 27-20. A win in that match would secure Nigeria's first return to the World Championship stage since 1999, highlighting the historic significance of the upcoming showdown.

With momentum on their side, the Golden Arrows now turn their focus to one final hurdle in their quest for a World Championship berth.