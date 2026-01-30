Nigeria: Chukwueze Mourns Mother As Tragedy Strikes S' Eagles Camp Again

Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze has been thrown into mourning following the death of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze, in what has become a deeply emotional period for the Super Eagles family.

As of the time of this report, no details have been disclosed regarding Mrs Chukwueze's illness or the circumstances surrounding her death. The winger, who recently featured for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco where the Super Eagles finished third, is yet to issue a public statement on the loss.

The sad news was made public by his brother, David Chukwueze, who took to Instagram to announce their mother's passing through a series of emotional posts. In separate messages, he wrote, "Can't even post your picture to say RIP Mum", "My forever love just left me without saying goodbye" and "You didn't even carry your grandchild".

Behind the scenes, however, Chukwueze had reportedly been dealing with the emotional strain in silence. Sources close to the player disclosed that even while his mother was gravely ill, the Fulham winger, on loan from AC Milan, remained fully committed to his responsibilities for both club and country. He continued to train and play, delivering solid performances despite the personal burden he was carrying.

Those familiar with the situation said the player deliberately kept the matter private, choosing to shield his family's struggle from public attention.

The bereavement comes just days after another tragedy rocked the Super Eagles camp, with team captain Wilfred Ndidi losing his father, Sunday Ndidi, in a fatal road accident in Delta State. The back-to-back losses have cast a sombre mood over the national team and Nigerian football community.

Reacting to the development, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) expressed deep sadness over Mrs Chukwueze's passing.

In a statement, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said: "We are aware that Mrs Sarah Chukwueze was a vital and supportive presence in the lives of her children, including our international player, Samuel Chukwueze. Samuel has always, at every opportunity, acknowledged his mother's influence on his professional development. We are sad at her departure, coming only a few days after we had to mourn the sudden passing of the father of Super Eagles' captain, Wilfred Ndidi.

"We pray that God will grant her eternal rest, and also grant those she has left behind, including Samuel and his siblings, the fortitude to bear the big loss."

The National Sports Commission also sent its condolences, stating: "The National Sports Commission mourns with Samuel Chukwueze and his family on the passing of his mother, Mrs Sarah Chukwueze. Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones as they navigate this painful moment. May her soul rest in peace."

In an interview with Football Italia, Chukwueze spoke fondly of his mother's enduring influence on his life, saying: "The funny thing is, in Africa, you don't change your mind that easily. Even now, she still wants me to study and become a doctor. Maybe even a 'doctor in football,' as she puts it!

"I actually wanted to be a lawyer, but her response was a firm 'no, no, doctor! You need to study pharmacy."'