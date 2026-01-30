Nigeria: Wizkid, Seun Kuti Clash Over Fela's Legacy Refuses to Fade

The Wizkid and Seun Kuti feud, over Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's legacy is still causing a stir in Nigeria's music scene, with many top musicians and fans weighing in and sharing their takes on the controversy.

Recall that the media was awash last week, after Wizkid claimed he's 'bigger than Fela', prompting mixed reactions from music icons and enthusiasts.

Seun Kuti's take

Seun had embarked on a seven-day Instagram live session to drag Wizkid's fans, citing Fela's activism against corrupt leaders and other achievements as a unique level of respect.

Wizkid's response

Wizkid responded that he's "bigger than Fela" and questioned Seun's inheritance of his father's greatness.

Wizkid, also referred to as 'The Starboy', has since ignited debate that highlights differing views on legacy and greatness.

Dede Mabiaku

Fela's protege, Dede Mabiaku has distanced himself from the comparison, saying Fela built the Afrobeat movement, making comparisons unnecessary.

Speaking in a TV programme at the weekend, Mabiaku said "Fela at 20, was doing things people never comprehended.

"At the time there was no social media, Fela was known all over the world.

Afrobeat music is a movement, it's a way of life. There's no parameter for the comparison.

There was no social media during Fela's time

"There was no social media, but that same man created what is known as the movement of force that brought freedom to many people in Africa. That same young man at that time built a process that helped shape what we see today as music.

"Fela is one person who was revered all over the world for the things he had done. Pastors call Fela a prophet. It's not about Wizkid saying he's bigger than Fela. There's no parameter for comparison," Mabiaku stated.

Obi Asika speaks

On his own part, Obi Asika, music executive and NCAC DG, calls Fela "immortal", Wizkid a "king." Gospel reggae star Righteousman Erhabor slammed the comparison, calling Fela an institution.

"It's unfair to compare Wizkid to Fela... I know at least five Wizkid hit songs copied from Fela," he said.

Righteousman

Righteousman notes that the feud got Gen-Z vibing with Fela's music, many who were not born when Fela was alive and ruling the airwaves are discovering him for the first time.

"This feud reintroduced Fela to a whole new crowd," he added.

Eedris Abdulkarim sings

Eedris Abdulkareem said his latest song, which is set to drop soon, will address the ongoing controversy surrounding Wizkid and Seun Kuti's feud over Fela Kuti's legacy.

Eedris is known for using his music to speak on social issues and criticize the government, as seen in his previous works like "Jaga Jaga" and "Tell Your Papa."

Following his history of addressing tough topics, fans are eager to hear his take on this controversy.

Ruggedman blames Seun

For Ruggedman, Wizkid has a lot of respect for Fela, which is evidenced by his "Abami Eda" tattoo . He blames Seun for the feud, saying Seun disrespected Wizkid first.

"Wizkid never said he's bigger than Fela, he reacted to Seun's digs," Ruggedman adds.

He thinks Seun's comments could've turned Wizkid's fans against him, prompting the response.

"Wizkid has always been a great admirer of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Abami Edas tattoo on his body is proof to that. He never said he is bigger than Fela. I believe he only responded the way he did just to spite Seun who had been at loggerheads with some of his fans online for over five days or so.

"I applaud Wizkid for being able to hold himself from reacting. But Seun saying Wizkid not defending his fans or doing anything to him after all he has said" was a direct attack and disrespect to wizkid.

"That could have turned Wizkid's fans against Wizkid. If you disrespect a man publicly and directly, he will react," Ruggedman posited.

He's my small friend - Yeni Kuti

In her response last week, Yeni Kuti, Fela's daughter, said she loves Wizkid and doesn't want to see the feud escalate. She's bemoaning the timing of the feud, coming as Nigerians gear up to celebrate Fela Kuti's legacy globally. The controversy's adding unnecessary tension to the atmosphere.

"I refused to get into the conversation because of some of the insults they are hurling. I love Wizkid a lot, he is my small friend. We have come a long way together. I remember when he featured at Shrine during Felabration, he was a backup singer, so there is no way I can never not like Wizkid, I like him," she said.

"And I wish he had quickly put a stop to it at the beginning, but he didn't. Let us mend fences, we are one people, we are just about to go and celebrate our icon at the Grammy, and you are all getting into this dirty argument, the stain is not only on the Fela family but on Nigeria

"Do you see Bob Marley people disrespecting him? No, they would not do that. Fela started a genre of music; he is an icon, so if you have a problem, why are you attacking him? He has done his own, he has gone.

"Fela has been dead for 27 years, and you are still mentioning his name, that is just the answer to his greatness, and can we just respect that, fight fellow living people, and leave the man that's done his own and gone. He should not have insulted him," Yeni said.

Wizkid is humble, nice - Femi Kuti

Also, speaking in the video, Femi Kuti described Wizkid as someone very close to his family and far different from how he is often portrayed online. He highlighted Wizkid's consistent support for Felabration, the annual music festival held in honour of Fela Kuti.

According to Femi, Wizkid has always shown respect for Fela's legacy and remains committed to honouring it.

"Wizkid is like a family to me. Except if he's not in the country. He'll honour 'Felabration' - he always shows up. When I see people commenting about him on social media, they don't really know Wizkid. The Wizkid I know is very nice and humble.

"People don't just understand what it means to have so many people shouting your name and expecting so much from you. The pressure is too much, the pressure on someone who has been at the top for so long is a lot, and I think he's handling it very well," Femi added.

Shehu Sani and Daddy Freeze

Others, like Shehu Sani and Daddy Freeze, argue that Fela's legacy can't be compared to Wizkid's, citing Fela's activism and impact on Nigerian society.

Wizkid's documentary

Meanwhile, late last year, Wizkid's documentary, titled "Wizkid: Long Live Lagos," was released on HBO and Max as part of the Music Box series.The documentary covers Wizkid's journey from his roots in Lagos, to becoming a global Afrobeats superstar, featuring his historic 2023 headline performance at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Following its premiere on HBO, the film was made available on Showmax. As of early 2026, the documentary, which explores themes of identity, culture, and the growth of the Nigerian music industry received recognition, being named Best Movie by the Grape Juice Awards and still making waves globally. The film had its world debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025. Critics at the screening praised the documentary for offering an honest and dynamic portrait of Wizkid's life and career. It shows how Wizkid helped reshape global views of African music through his roots in Lagos and his global stages, re-echoing his enviable place as a formidable force in the African music scene.

Deeper issues

In all, the feud highlights deeper issues in Nigerian music. It's about respecting music legends and understanding their impact.

