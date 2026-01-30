Nigeria: Pastor Chris Okafor Recounts 58-Day Kidnap Ordeal, Credits Survival to God's Grace

The founder of Grace Nation International, Pastor Chris Okafor, has narrated his abduction by kidnappers alongside his personal assistant in 2012, describing the experience as a life-threatening ordeal he survived by divine intervention.

Okafor spoke on Thursday during a pres conference at the church's headquarters in Lagos, where he recounted how the incident occurred after a series of evangelistic crusades across the country.

According to him, the abduction followed the conclusion of a crusade held in Awka, Anambra State. He explained that after days of intense travel and ministry engagements, the team planned to leave Awka for Benin City, spend the night in prayer, and then proceed to Lagos in time for Sunday service.

Shortly after departing their hotel, their vehicle came under attack.

Okafor said he had been asleep due to exhaustion when gunshots suddenly rang out, throwing the vehicle into confusion.

Despite instructions to the driver to keep moving, the car eventually lost control and somersaulted into a ditch under heavy gunfire.

He recalled fearing for his life, noting that he was approaching the same age at which his two older brothers had died, a coincidence that heightened his sense of impending danger.

The pastor said armed men eventually seized him and his personal assistant, blindfolded them, and drove them to an undisclosed location, while a policeman and the driver who were in the vehicle were left behind.

He disclosed that during their captivity, ransom was raised and paid, but their release was delayed. He said they were held with several other captives under harsh conditions and were constantly restrained.

Okafor further claimed that the kidnappers moved them around in the boot of a vehicle on multiple occasions while carrying out attacks on police stations, during which weapons were seized and lives lost.

He said some of the abductors later claimed to have experienced strange encounters urging them to release him.

After 58 days in captivity, he was eventually released and returned to his village in Anambra State, amid widespread rumours that he had died.

Okafor recounted that his return caused shock in the community, with his mother reportedly fainting on seeing him. He said he was in a severely weakened state and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

His personal assistant, however, remained in captivity for several more days and was only released after additional ransom was paid.

The cleric said the prolonged absence disrupted church activities, leading to the dispersal of the congregation. He noted that rebuilding the ministry afterwards was difficult but credited its recovery to faith and perseverance.

Reflecting on the experience, Okafor said surviving the ordeal marked a turning point in his life and family history, adding that he believed the incident helped break a cycle of untimely death in his family.

"This ministry and the church we see today are testimonies of grace," he said. "I came face to face with death, but God preserved my life."