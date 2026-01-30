Nigeria: Boko Haram/Iswap Attack - Ndume Condoles Troops, Families of Fallen Soldiers

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) has commiserated with the troops of Theatre Command North East Joint Task Force 'Operation Hadin Kai' (OPHK), members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and families of those killed during an encounter with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sabon Gari village.

He also extended his sympathies to the people of Harang and other surrounding communities in the Hawul local government area, where some terrorists invaded and killed one person, with destruction of houses and other property recently.

Recalled that the Media Information Officer Headquarters Joint Task Force OPHK, Lt. Col. Sani Uba on Thursday in a statement revealed that dozens of ISWAP terrorists were nuetralized by troops with recovery of arms and ammunition during confrontation, unfortunately, some soldiers of Sector 2 at Sabon Gari, Damboa local government area of Borno state, alongside some CJTF and innocent Civilians paid the supreme price.

It was gathered that most of the Civilians killed were Biu indigenes, and were also casual workers at the Wajiroko bridge along Biu- Maiduguri-Damboa road that was hitherto destroyed by terrorists some years ago.

Biu, Damboa and Hawul are local government areas in the Southern Borno Senatorial District.

Ndume, a former Chairman Senate Committee on Army, in a condolence message he issued to Journalists in Maiduguri on Friday, urged the military, especially troops of OPHK, not to be deterred by pockets of terrorists' attacks, but to remain committed and steadfast in order to end the over 16-year war.

He appreciated Governor Babagana Zulum, the troops and other security agencies for their unwavering sacrifices in the ongoing clearance operations at the Sambisa Forests, Timbuktu Triangle, Mandara Mountains and other hideouts of terrorists, which led to decisive blows on many Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their Commanders in the last month.

Ndume prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the souls of departed soldiers, CJTF and innocent civilians killed and also wished the injured ones a quick recovery.

He reiterated his calls on the Federal government to equip security agencies with fighter jets, drones and other sophisticated warfare technologies, even as he advocated for immediate payment of all entitlements to the families of deceased soldiers and other security personnel who had paid the supreme price in defending their fatherland.

" Let me commiserate with the troops of Theatre Command North East Joint Task Force 'Operation Hadin Kai' (OPHK), members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), and families of those killed during an encounter with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Sabon Gari village of Damboa local government area

"I also sympathise with the people of Harang and other surrounding communities in the Hawul local government area, where some terrorists invaded and killed one person, with the destruction of houses and other property, recently.

" I want to urge the military, especially troops of OPHK, not to be deterred by these pockets of terrorist attacks, but to remain committed and steadfast in order to end the over 16-year war.

"I appreciate Governor Babagana Zulum, the troops and other security agencies for their unwavering sacrifices in the ongoing clearance operations at the Sambisa Forests, Timbuktu Triangle, Mandara Mountains and other hideouts of terrorists, which led to decisive blows on many Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and their Commanders in the last month.

"I pray Allah (God) to grant Eternal Rest to the Souls of departed Soldiers, CJTF, and innocent Civilians killed, and also wish the injured ones a quick recovery.

"More so, let me reiterate my calls on the Federal government to equip our security agencies with fighter jets, drones and other sophisticated warfare technologies. I am also advocating for immediate payment of all entitlements to the families of deceased soldiers and other security personnel who had paid the supreme price in defending their fatherland". Ndume explained.

He also seeks collaboration between the people of Borno and the North East to give timely information on the movement or whereabouts of terrorists to security agencies, as according to him, the fight against terrorism should not be left in the hands of government and security agencies alone.

