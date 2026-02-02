Nigeria: Controversy As Singer Dies After Snake Bite

Fresh details have emerged on the death of Abuja-based singer, Ifunanya Nwagene, popularly known as Nanyah, who died on Saturday after suffering complications from a snake bite.

Nwagene, a soprano with the Amemuso Choir, was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, after she was reportedly bitten by a snake, but later died despite emergency medical intervention.

Her death was confirmed on Sunday by the Amemuso Choir in a statement signed by its Music Director, Sam Ezugwu.

"A rising star, Ifunanya was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed," the statement read.

The choir described her death as a major loss to Abuja's growing music community and said burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Following public reactions on social media, the management of FMC, Abuja, released a statement explaining the medical circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the hospital, Nwagene was brought in and immediately attended to by medical personnel.

"Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom," FMC said.

The hospital explained that the singer suffered severe neurotoxic complications from the snake bite, which led to a rapid decline in her condition.

"After a thorough but quick evaluation, it was clear that Ms. Nwagene suffered severe neurotoxic complications from the snake bite," the statement said.

FMC added that efforts were made to stabilise her and prepare her for transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), but her condition worsened suddenly.

"Despite all efforts to stabilise her condition and transfer her to the Intensive Care Unit for further treatment, she experienced a sudden deterioration just before the transfer," the hospital stated.

According to the hospital, medical personnel immediately carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other emergency life-saving procedures, but she could not be revived.

"Our team of professionals worked diligently to provide CPR and other life-saving measures; however, despite these efforts, we were unable to revive her," FMC said.

The hospital also addressed claims circulating online about negligence and lack of medication, describing them as inaccurate.

"The claims of non-availability of anti-snake venom and inadequate response are unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation," FMC added.

FMC expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and urged members of the public to rely on verified information.

"The loss of a loved one is never easy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. We remain committed to transparency, integrity, and excellence in patient care," the statement concluded.