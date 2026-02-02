Liberia: Margibi Court Sentences Nigerian National to 15 Years for Drug Trafficking

2 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

Margibi County, February 2, 2026: The 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Margibi County has sentenced a Nigerian national, Prince Okeke, to 15 years' imprisonment for unlicensed importation, illicit trafficking of controlled drugs, criminal conspiracy, and facilitation.

Recently, Mr. Okeke was found guilty of all charges and immediately sentenced. He has since filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia.

However, the case involved the importation of more than eight kilograms of raw heroin through Roberts International Airport, with an estimated street value of nearly US$389,000. Court records identified Okeke as the key local facilitator in the operation.

The conviction has been described as a major victory for the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), which says the ruling reaffirms its commitment to combating illicit drugs and dismantling networks that threaten national security.

In a statement, the LDEA urges members of the public to support the fight against drug trafficking by reporting suspicious activities through its hotlines: 0777-133-333 / 0888-133-333.

