Nigeria: How Tinubu Saved 27 States From Economic Collapse - Minister

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu's reforms saved no fewer than 27 states from economic collapse.

Idris said this while delivering a lecture at the 34th Convocation and 43rd Founders' Day of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Saturday.

He spoke on the lecture titled "Youth and Nation Building: Navigating Opportunities in an Era of National Reforms."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the minister, before May 29, 2023, about 27 states in the country could not pay salaries to their workers.

"President Bola Tinubu traverse the length and breath of this country during campaigns. He had plans to make Nigeria greater.

"Coming into power, he initiated reforms that have now saved those states from collapse.

"Now, state are getting three times of what they use to get. They can now pay salaries, execute massive infrastructure projects and deliver dividends of democracy to their people.

"These were made possible by the Tinubu's reforms and effective leadership strategy," Idris said.

The minister said Tinubu recognised the need for continuous reforms to correct past mistakes and advance the nation-building process.

"There is no nation building without reforms. It's impossible for you to build a nation if you don't continue to undertake these reforms," he said.

Idris said reforms protected the country from the trap that the lack of them would otherwise create. (NAN)