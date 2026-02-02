Uganda: Criminal Justice Sector Urged to Fast-Track HIV, TB and Malaria Response Activities

1 February 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Stakeholders in the criminal justice sector have called for faster implementation of planned activities aimed at addressing systemic barriers caused by HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria within justice institutions.

The call was made at the close of the Criminal Justice Sector Stakeholder Engagement held at Nile Hotel Village in Jinja, which concluded yesterday after a week-long engagement focused on strengthening coordinated responses across institutions.

The Deputy Registrar of the Inspectorate of Courts, HW Festo Nsenga, commended participants for their commitment, noting that many had sacrificed personal time, including public holidays and weekends, to ensure the engagement's success.

"I thank you for dedicating your time, including a public holiday and weekend, and for your commitment, often working extended hours to achieve the engagement's objectives," Nsenga said.

Nsenga said the engagement brought together members of the Programme Management Unit (PMU) to align institutional efforts and improve coordination in responding to HIV/Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria within the criminal justice system.

He also thanked the Global Fund for its sustained support and urged PMU members to move swiftly in implementing the approved work plan and roadmap to ensure timely delivery of results.

"Several planned activities, particularly sensitisation programmes for stakeholder officers, remain behind schedule despite the release of funds. I urge members to fast-track implementation to ensure timely delivery of results," Nsenga said.

The Programme Management Unit comprises senior officers from key justice and health sector institutions, including the Judiciary, Uganda Police Force, Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Uganda Prisons Service and the Ministry of Health.

