Nigeria: 80 of 177 Kidnapped Kaduna Worshippers Return Home After Escaping Abduction

The Village Head of Kurmin Wali, Ishaku Dan'azumi, has confirmed that at least 80 worshippers who escaped abduction during a bandit attack on the community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State have returned to their homes after spending about two weeks in neighbouring villages.

Dan'azumi disclosed this in a telephone interview with the PUNCH on Sunday, explaining that some of the worshippers who were abducted escaped and sought refuge in nearby settlements.

He said that although initial reports suggested that about 177 worshippers were abducted during the attack, further findings revealed that 80 of them managed to escape and hide in surrounding communities. However, he noted that 86 worshippers were still being held captive by the bandits.

"Some people are trying to politicise our situation even as families are going through serious trauma," Dan'azumi said.

"We are appealing to the government and the military to expedite action to secure the safe return of the remaining 86 people still in the bandits' camp."

A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, attributed the return of the displaced worshippers to sustained security operations targeting bandits' hideouts across Kajuru and adjoining forest corridors.

Meanwhile, details surrounding how the 80 worshippers escaped, as well as the exact circumstances of those still in captivity, remained unclear.

The development comes amid renewed violence in the area. On Tuesday, bandits reportedly launched a fresh attack on the Maikori community in Maro Ward of Kajuru Local Government Area, killing three residents.

A resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, identified the victims as Hassan Agola, Lawal Samson, and Baba Apolo.

Residents recalled that the Kurmin Wali attack occurred on a Sunday night when armed men invaded the community during a worship session, abducting several worshippers and forcing others to flee their homes.

Families of the abducted worshippers are said to be living in anxiety but remain hopeful of their loved ones' safe return following intensified military operations in the area.

A community source disclosed that troops have stepped up patrols and offensive operations in recent days, which has enabled some displaced residents to cautiously return to their homes.

The latest killings in Maikori have further heightened tension across Kajuru, prompting residents and community leaders to call for a stronger and more permanent security presence to prevent further attacks.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said the police would issue a comprehensive report on the incident.

"The police will come out with a comprehensive report surrounding the Kurmin Wali abduction," he said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Kajuru Local Government Area in recent time has become one of the major flashpoints of banditry in Kaduna State, with recurring attacks over the years leading to loss of lives, displacement of residents, and destruction of property.