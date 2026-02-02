Nigeria: Full List of 40 Suspects Detained for Alleged Plot to Overthrow Tinubu Govt

The suspects include senior military officers across the armed forces, a police officer, and civilians allegedly involved in reconnaissance, funding, and propaganda operations.

Nigerian security agencies have concluded investigations into an alleged coup plot to violently overthrow President Bola Tinubu's administration, with 40 suspects now identified in connection with the conspiracy, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively report.

The suspects include senior military officers across the armed forces, a police officer, and civilians allegedly involved in reconnaissance, funding, and propaganda operations.

This newspaper has obtained the names of those arrested following a covert intelligence operation coordinated by the Army Headquarters and the State Security Service (SSS).

Our sources said 13 people were apprehended by the SSS, including two military personnel (one retired), one policeman, and 10 civilians, in connection with the alleged plot.

Sixteen military officers were arrested for direct participation, two civilians for reconnaissance, two for being recruited to incite civil disobedience to justify the coup, and five others in connection with funding channels.

One detained soldier escaped custody but was later rearrested by SSS operatives in Bauchi, insider sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

On Monday, the Defence Headquarters confirmed that the investigation had been completed and forwarded to "appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations."

The military disclosed that findings identified "several officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government," describing such conduct as "inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria."

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the coup plotters initially planned to disrupt the handover of power from former President Muhammadu Buhari to President Tinubu on 29 May 2023, during the presidential inauguration.

However, the plan was suspended due to insufficient funds and inadequate logistical arrangements.

The conspirators allegedly reactivated their plans in 2025 after Timipre Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, allegedly transferred nearly N1 billion in multiple tranches to three separate bank accounts operated by a Bureau De Change operator, our sources said.

Mr Sylva and a retired officer identified as General Adamu, both accused of bankrolling the coup plotters, remain at large.

The investigation has identified retired Major General Adamu as one of the key figures connected to the network. He remains at large, alongside three other suspects.

Intelligence sources disclosed that one of the fleeing suspects was tracked to a country in South America, though his exact location has not been officially disclosed for security reasons.

Multiple security agencies are now working together to dismantle the remaining cells linked to the plot, with ongoing surveillance and cross-border intelligence coordination.

Our sources said authorities are awaiting presidential approval to formally constitute a court-martial panel to try the soldiers involved.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that 16 military officers were initially arrested for direct participation, but the constitution of a special investigative panel, led by the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Emmanuel Undiandeye, later led to additional arrests.

"At least 25 military officers and personnel are expected to face trial in connection with the coup attempt," one source familiar with the investigation said.

An unspecified number of civilians are currently in custody, being held and investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the State Security Service (SSS) for alleged roles in financing, logistics, and coordination.

Assassination Targets

In an earlier report, PREMIUM TIMES quoted sources with direct knowledge of the investigation as identifying top officials allegedly marked for assassination. They include President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The coupists also targeted Service Chiefs, Commanders, Guards Brigade, among others, for assassination.

"They were waiting for a day when all of them would be in the country. Wherever they were, they would be assassinated," one source told this newspaper.

The conspirators relied on informants within the Presidential Villa and around targeted officials to monitor movements, sources said. "They have people inside the Villa who monitor the movements of these officials. The plan was to kill them at the same time and install a military government," one source added.

Investigators said some officers were assigned to seize control of strategic locations, including the Presidential Villa, Niger Barracks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) Complex, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The Suspects

The full list obtained by PREMIUM TIMES includes MA Sadiq, a brigadier general attached to the Army Headquarters Garrison, MA Ma'aji, a colonel with the Defence Space Administration, and S Bappah, a lieutenant colonel serving at the 525 Signal Regiment, among others.

Other high-ranking officers include Lieutenant Colonels AA Hayatu, P Dangnap, M Almakura, AA Jarma, and SM Gana from various battalions and special forces units.

The list also includes majors, captains, lieutenants, non-commissioned officers, and civilians, among them Umoru Zekeri, identified as a Julius Berger Villa Electrician; Ali Isah, a villa ambulance driver; and Stanley Kingley Amandi, an actor allegedly hired as a propagandist.

Details about six other suspects remain unclear as of press time.

The full names of the suspects and their unit/role are attached below:

NAMEUNIT/ADDRESS

MA Sadiq (Brigadier General)Army Headquarters Garrison

MA Ma'aji (Colonel)Defence Space Administration

S Bappah (Lt. Colonel)525 Signal Regiment

AA Hayatu (Lt Colonel)130 Battalion Main, Ogoja, Cross River State

P Dangnap (Lt Colonel)134 Special Force Battalion

M Almakura (Lt Colonel)197 Special Force Battalion

AA Jarma (Lt Colonel)CO, 35 Battalion Katsina

SM Gana (Lt Colonel)115 Task Force Battalion

AD Dauda (Maj)Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji

JM GANAKS (Maj)Armed Forces Command and Staff College Jaji

AJ Ibrahim (Maj)Army Headquarters' Department of Policy and Plans

MM Jiddah (Maj)26 Battalion

MA Usman (Maj)35 Battalion

D Yusuf (Maj)Forward Operating Base Molai (AHQ SG)

J Iliyasu (Maj)3 Division Garrison

A Mohammed (Maj)63 Brigade Garrison

DB Abdullahi (Lt Cdr)Naval Base Abuja

SB Adamu (Sqn Ldr)National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC)

NG Zuzu (Sqn Ldr)Headquarters, Nigeria Air Force Camp

G Binuga (Captain)1 NMF Brigade

AA Yusuf (Captain)Nigerian Army of the School of Finance and Administration (NASFA)

1 Bello (Captain)82 Division Garrison

SS Felix (Lt)81 Division Provost Group

J Aminu (Lt)Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR)

Nasiru Ibrahim (WO)82 Division Garrison

Sanda Usman (Sgt)167 Special Force Battalion

Mohammed Zubairu (Sgt)177 Guards Battalion

Momoh Audu (Cpl)343 Artillery Regiment

Ahmed Ibrahim (Inspector)24 Police Mobile Force, Presidential Villa

EO Victor (Navy Capt/Rtd)3 Abraham Avenue off Odili Road, Port Harcourt

Umoru ZekeriJulius Berger, Villa Electrician

Y Nasiru (LCpl)82 Division Garrison

Sambo Danladi (LCpl)82 Division Garrison

Abdul Abdullahi (SSgt)82 Division Garrison

Ali IsahVilla Ambulance Driver

ML Mohammed (Capt)18 Battalion

UI Yusuf (Wg Cdr)International/Helicopter Flying School, Enugu

IM Gana (Maj Gen Rtd)No 34 A Army Estate, Kubwa, Abuja

Stanley Kingley AmandiPropagandist

Goni Bukar