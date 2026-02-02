Nigeria: Tinubu's Reforms Saved 27 States From Collapse - Minister

According to the minister, before 29 May 2023, about 27 states in the country could not pay salaries to their workers.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, says President Bola Tinubu's reforms saved no fewer than 27 states from economic collapse.

Mr Idris said this while delivering a lecture at the 34th Convocation and 43rd Founders' Day of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Saturday.

He spoke on the lecture titled "Youth and Nation Building: Navigating Opportunities in an Era of National Reforms."

"President Bola Tinubu traversed the length and breadth of this country during campaigns. He had plans to make Nigeria greater.

"Coming into power, he initiated reforms that have now saved those states from collapse.

"Now, states are getting three times what they used to get. They can now pay salaries, execute massive infrastructure projects and deliver dividends of democracy to their people.

"These were made possible by the Tinubu reforms and effective leadership strategy," Mr Idris said.

The minister said President Tinubu recognised the need for continuous reforms to correct past mistakes and advance the nation-building process.

"There is no nation-building without reforms. It's impossible for you to build a nation if you don't continue to undertake these reforms," he said.

Mr Idris said reforms protected the country from the trap that the lack of them would otherwise create.