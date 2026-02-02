Nigeria: Grammys 2026 - Tyla Retains Best African Music Performance, Defeats Wizkid, Burna Boy, Others (Full Winners List)

With the latest win, Tyla becomes the first artiste to claim the title twice since the category was created.

Five Nigerian Afrobeats stars who secured nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards failed to clinch wins in their respective categories.

In November 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Burna Boy, Davido, Omah Lay, Ayra Starr and Wizkid earned nominations in the "Best African Music Performance" category.

Burna Boy also received an additional nomination for "Best Global Music Album" for his project, "No Sign of Weakness."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Nigerian entries, Davido's "With You" featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr's "Gimme Dat" featuring Wizkid, and Burna Boy's "Love" -- competed against "Hope & Love" by Eddy Kenzo featuring Mehran Matin and "Push 2 Start" by South African singer Tyla.

Tyla emerged victorious in the "Best African Music Performance" category at the awards ceremony held on 1 February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Misses

The event aired live on the CBS Television Network and streamed on Paramount+.

Burna Boy also failed to clinch the "Best Global Music Album" award, as Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia claimed the category with their joint project, "Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo."

This marked the second time Tyla outperformed Nigerian artistes in the category since its introduction in 2024.

In February 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that she won the inaugural category with her global hit "Water."

With the latest win, Tyla becomes the first artiste to claim the title twice since the category was created.

FULL WINNERS LIST

Album of the year

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos - WINNER

Justin Bieber - Swag

Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend

Clipse - Let Got Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga- Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar - GNX

Leon Thomas - Mutt

Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia

Record of the year

Bad Bunny - DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Doechii - Anxiety

Billie Eilish - Wildflower

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA - Luther - WINNER

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Song of the year

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra

Doechii - Anxiety

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

Bad Bunny - DtMF

Huntr/x - Golden

Kendrick Lamar with SZA - Luther

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Billie Eilish - Wildflower - WINNER

Best pop solo performance

Justin Bieber - Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter - Manchild

Lady Gaga - Disease

Chappell Roan - The Subway

Lola Young - Messy - WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber - Swag

Sabrina Carpenter - Man's Best Friend

Miley Cyrus - Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga - Mayhem - WINNER

Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best contemporary country album

Kelsea Ballerini - Patterns

Tyler Childers - Snipe Hunter

Eric Church - Evangeline v the Machine

Jelly Roll - Beautifully Broken - WINNER

Miranda Lambert - Postcards from Texas

Best música urbana album

Bad Bunny - Debí Tirar Más Fotos - WINNER

Feid - Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado

J Balvin - Mixteip

Nicki Nicole - Naiki

Trueno - EUB Deluxe

Yandel - Sinfónico (En Vivo)

Best new artist

Olivia Dean - WINNER

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best rap album

Clipse - Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla - Glorious

JID - God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar - GNX - WINNER

Tyler, the Creator - Chromakopia

Best dance-pop recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco - Bluest Flame

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra - WINNER

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun

Tate McRae - Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress - Illegal

Best rap performance

Cardi B - Outside

Clipse - Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams) - WINNER

Doechii - Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar - TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)

Tyler, the Creator - Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers - Nose on the Grindstone

Shaboozey - Good News

Chris Stapleton - Bad As I Used to Be - WINNER

Zach Top - I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson - Somewhere Over Laredo

Best rap song

Doechii - Anxiety

Clipse, Pusha T & Malice ft John Legend & Voices of Fire - The Birds Don't Sing

Tyler, the Creator ft GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne - Sticky

GloRilla - TGIF

Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay - TV Off - WINNER

Best pop duo/group performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande - Defying Gravity - WINNER

Huntr/x - Golden

Katseye - Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars - APT.

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar - 30 for 30

Best R&B album

Givēon - Beloved

Coco Jones - Why Not More?

Ledisi - The Crown

Teyana Taylor - Escape Room

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Leon Thomas - Mutt - WINNER

Best rock album

Deftones - Private Music

Haim - I Quit

Linkin Park - From Zero

Turnstile - Never Enough - WINNER

Yungblud - Idols

Best dance/electronic album

FKA twigs - Eusexua - WINNER

Fred Again - Ten Days

PinkPantheress - Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol - Inhale/Exhale

Skrillex - F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best rock performance

Amyl and the Sniffers - U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park - The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile - Never Enough

Hayley Williams - Mirtazapine

Yungblud - Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning) - WINNER

Best metal performance

Dream Theater - Night Terror

Ghost - Lachryma

Sleep Token - Emergence

Spiritbox - Soft Spine

Turnstile - Birds - WINNER

Best R&B performance

Justin Bieber - Yukon

Chris Brown - It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)

Kehlani - Folded - WINNER

Leon Thomas - Mutt

Summer Walker - Heart of a Woman

Best traditional R&B performance

Durand Bernarr - Here We Are